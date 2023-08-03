The Victoria Generals were unable to overcome a slow start in a do-or-die Game 3 against the Seguin River Monsters Thursday night.

The Generals (32-15) could not have gotten off to a worse start in a game of this magnitude. In just the second at bat of the game, an error from second baseman Drake Kerr allowed a River Monsters (19-27) runner to reach on what should have been the second out of the inning.

Seguin quickly capitalized on the mistake with three consecutive hits to take a 2-0 lead in the first. The Generals would induce an inning ending double play to mitigate the damage, but in the second inning the River Monsters struck again scoring three in the inning to build a 5-0 lead before the Generals even had a base runner.

"It definitely set the tone," Generals head coach Michael Oros said of the Seguin start. "You can change things, we can come back from that and make things happen."

After the first two innings the Generals changed things on the mound, taking out Zach Royse and bringing in Jonathan Martinez who pitched two innings of scoreless relief. Martinez's effort was backed up by RJ Partick. The Generals did stabilize things on the mound.

After slowing down the Seguin offense, it was time for the Generals to make their move and get back into the game. Kerr led off the fourth inning with a triple into right center field and came around to score on a groundout by Damien Whitfield to get the Generals on the board.

The turning point in the game, however, was in the bottom of the sixth inning. Down 5-1, the Generals needed to rally. They got the start they needed with back-to-back singles from Kerr and Whitfield. An error by the River Monsters first baseman on a pop fly from Tyce Armstrong loaded the bases with one out. Christopher Munoz then drew a walk to bring home Kerr, making it 5-2 and brining the go ahead run to the plate with the bases still loaded.

After 5.1 innings, the River Monsters removed starting pitcher Thomas Kuykendall and brought in Ruger Riojas. With one out and the bases loaded, Riojas struck out back-to-back Generals batters to end the rally and swing all of the momentum back into the River Monsters' favor.

"You're one hit away from feeling really good about yourself and I think it changes the tide of the game," Oros said. "Unfortunately, we couldn't put the barrel on the ball to make things happen and from that point on it was pretty much smooth sailing for them."

Following the sixth inning, the Generals were unable to get anything going against Riojas. The River Monsters left him on the mound for the last three innings. He surrendered two hits and struck out six to end the Generals' season one game short of the TCL Championship game.

"I felt like we had a good rapport about him, we knew what he was, he's a strike thrower, he fills up the zone," Oros said. "We were ready for that, just the barrel missed the ball and he got in a groove and we couldn't get him out of it."

The loss was the Generals' first home loss since June 21. The Generals had won 16 in a row at home prior to Thursday night. Their 32-15 regular season mark set a franchise record for win percentage and their 12-game winning streak from June 25 to July 10 was the longest in franchise history.

"There was a lot of adversity, the beginning of the schedule was rough," Oros said. "They overcame it and to see them gel and understand what we're trying to accomplish here in Victoria and to see them understand that and roll with it was fun to watch this summer."