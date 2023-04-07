Community leaders from the sheriff's office, Gulf Bend Center and local nonprofits turned out to get to get to know four Victoria police chief finalists at the Victoria Community Center Wednesday evening.
The city of Victoria hired a firm to search for the next police chief after the departure of former Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr., City Manager Jesús Garza said. The firm yielded 28 applications, with 10 meeting the qualifications the city is seeking in its next police chief.
"How we ended up with four was just conversations with the community about the diverse experience that they bring," Garza said. "For us, it is very important to focus on what we're trying to look for, which is a police chief that can continue the civic leadership mindset that Chief Arredondo had brought, someone who can continue improving our community relationship aspect of the police department."
The screening process narrowed it down to the four finalists: Chuck Young, Victoria Police Department deputy chief; Jonathan B. Flores, Ph.D, Alton police chief and assistant city manager; Eric Blanchard, Aransas Pass police chief; and Thedrick Andres, retired Henderson, Nevada, police chief.
"These four candidates, in their own way, through their own unique experiences, would bring a servant leadership component to being police chief, bring a sense of community to being police chief and would also bring a sense of 21st-century policing," Garza said.
Each candidate has a wide range of experience, philosophies and practices when it comes to running a police department.
The Victoria Advocate researched each of the candidates and got one-on-one interview, asking about their history running their own departments, careers in law enforcement and how they would act as the Victoria police chief if they were hired.
Chuck Young
Young has 40 years of experience with the Dallas Police Department, working in multiple divisions, including the department's gang unit, narcotics division and homicide unit.
When he left to join the Victoria Police Department in 2020, he had served as a criminal investigations division commander.
Since joining the department, he has helped spearhead investments in technology and data in aiding in the department's policing.
"I can't take any credit other than trying to direct it," Young said. "The men and women of the department are the ones arresting and preventing crime and doing that sort of work, so it's to their credit."
One notable use of data in aiding the department is the establishment of two TAAGs in Victoria, or targeted action area grids, which focus the department's attention in those areas through the use of data, he said.
"There is probably 50% of the crime happening within 15% of the geography," Young said.
His time working as a leader in the Dallas Police Department and now here in Victoria has helped equip him to take on the Victoria police chief position, he said.
"I feel that I'm a strong leader. I direct people. I give them the tools to accomplish the mission, and that's how we're able to reduce crime," Young said. "All of those work groups that I worked as a lieutenant and eventually promoted to major provided me with the foundation work to come here."
If hired as police chief, Young's vision for the department would focus on education, providing technology to the department's staff and leading by example, he said.
Transparency and accountability are also important for Young, and doing it the right way, notably listening to victims of crimes, following the process and putting people in the right places to succeed.
Since coming to Victoria with his family, Young has fallen in love with the community and culture.
"I enjoy being a Victorian. I love it here. I'm very happy here, and I want to be the next chief," Young said.
If he isn't selected for the position, he hopes to remain on as deputy chief with the department, he said.
"I believe it's important that I do. I would like to remain here, but you and I both know, we don't know what options there will be, but as far as right now, absolutely," Young said."I think with any of the candidates I could work for them ... I don't see myself going anywhere. I don't want to move again for one, but I love it here. Why would I want to go somewhere else? I got a pretty good gig as it is."
Jonathan B. Flores
Flores has followed the department for years as someone whose father was born in the area and dreamed of one day being the Victoria police chief and has been following the department since J.J. Craig was the police chief.
In his career in law enforcement, Flores has served as a patrolman for the San Juan Police Department, an investigator with McAllen ISD and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and as Alton's police chief.
As the Alton police chief and an assistant city manager, he has put community engagement as a focus with citation amnesty programs, a community Christmas gift campaign and other outreach events.
"The community is who we serve," Flores said. "Implementing community programs and being visible in the community is a top priority for me."
Much like everywhere else, including Victoria, Alton experienced an increase in domestic assaults during the lockdown period of the pandemic and utilized relationship-building with the community to help combat family violence in the city.
If selected as police chief, Flores plans to continue many of the efforts of former police chief Arredondo in regard to data analysis. In addition, he plans on utilizing technology to further aid in the effort.
While Alton is a smaller community than Victoria, Flores feels leadership skills translate regardless of department size. He feels confident his leadership experience as both a police chief and an assistant city manager will translate well to the job.
"My strength is dealing with people, engaging with people and getting the team to work toward a common vision," he said. "I think we all want the same thing for the community of Victoria, and that's to keep the community safe, and we're going to do that through a proactive community-oriented policing approach."
When it comes to transparency and accountability, he supports doing so, but being mindful when his department can be transparent with information and the nature of the offense an officer committed to holding them accountable.
"We in law enforcement are held to elevate understanding of trust," Flores said. "It is incumbent on us to understand that fact and adhere to those standards every day on and off duty and our officers will be held accountable to that standard."
Eric Blanchard
Blanchard has spent most of his law enforcement career in and around San Patricio County, working for the Sinton, Portland, and Aransas Pass police departments. He has a reputation for uniquely building and leveraging community engagement.
A Victoria High School graduate, Blanchard fell in love with the community and law enforcement when he lived in Victoria, he said.
"From the time I lived here in the 90s to now, it has blossomed and is a great community to raise a family," Blanchard said. "I've always kind of had the ambition to get back here."
As Aransas Pass police chief, Blanchard had to build trust between both the media and the community from almost nothing, he said.
"We had to fix those things, and I had to find creative solutions in order to create them," Blanchard said.
One of these unique efforts was targeting community relationships with children by providing campus security to local schools and developing a Pokémon-like game called Pig-E-Mon.
These efforts have led to building bridges in the community, including in a situation where Blanchard himself responded to a Life Alert call with an outdated address where the children living in the home could deescalate the situation with the current resident caused by the mix-up because they recognized him, he said.
"This generation of kiddos are going to be the hope that we have to change that belief and that historical culture of mistrust or opposition to public safety in Aransas Pass," Blanchard said.
Blanchard also has experience working with people suffering mental illness.
In response to one woman constantly getting complaints for her behavior, including discarding feces in the open, he issued a letter to the public detailing the issues and noting that the San Patricio County Jail would not accept her anymore.
It was unfortunate it came to that, Blanchard said. However, as unconventional as it was, that letter yielded results in getting the woman the help she needed through community engagement, he said.
In the past, Blanchard has expressed support for arming teachers in the event of a school shooting crisis. He would defer to the schools' leadership in what they feel is best, but he believes having the ability to respond to an armed assailant with armed force is the best way to combat an active incident, particularly in the time it takes for law enforcement to respond.
If hired, he hopes to expand on the work started by Arredondo, enhancing community and staff relationships as well as increasing retention of officers, he said.
Transparency and accountability work hand in hand, and he wants to build upon the transparency the Victoria Police Department already has in place, he said.
"We have to be accountable to the public," Blanchard said. "We should lot at complaints anytime they are wagered."
Thedrick Andres
Andres comes to Victoria with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience with stints with the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Penitentiary, Arlington Police Department and the Henderson (Nevada) Police Department.
He retired from his position as Henderson police chief at the end of February, intending to be closer to his family.
During his tenure, he wrote a comprehensive crime plan, developed a department strategic plan, and Henderson was named one of the safest cities in the country by MoneyGeek, Andres said.
He implemented leadership programs and was able to get the development of a new $80 million police station and worked with the city on a bond for a new crime lab, he said.
"I'll tell you what I'm really proud of though," Andres said. "We were a CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) accredited agency. We were accredited through CALEA, and under my tenure for the three years that we were re-accredited, we had outstanding approval in our evaluations."
Andres feels his tenure overall was successful as Henderson police chief.
"It wasn't Thedrick. It was working together with the team, collaborating, but I'm a leader that believes in listening to our officers and being out there with them," he said. "While my tenure came to an end, and I'm glad to be out here home and have an opportunity in Victoria, I'm proud of the tremendous accomplishments we made together."
Before he retired in February, two Henderson Police Unions, Henderson Police Officers and Henderson Police Supervisors associations, voted no confidence in Andres, with more than 95% of their representative members, citing the department's development of a Use of Force Policy, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
While the unions did vote no confidence in Andres, the Henderson Police Department does have a history of a lack of accountability for its officers that predates Andres' tenure, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
"The night the no confidence vote came up, the mayor and city council completely stood behind me," he said. "When the union voted no confidence, I meet with the unions and ask, 'What is it?' and I would never get an answer."
Andres originally went to Henderson as a deputy chief with his predecessor LaTesha Watson who, within nine months, struggled to work with the unions, he said.
"The unions didn't want me to be an acting chief because they didn't want the two individuals who came from Texas there," Andres said. "While I can't change what the union politics is in the city, the officers in the Henderson police department had confidence in me."
Before going to Henderson, Andres served in the Arlington Police Department, where he had two off-duty incidents, one on a party bus where Andres shot and killed a man in what he said was self-defense in 2014 and was not indicted by a grand jury and cleared by internal affairs. The second incident being what the family of the shooting victim said in a lawsuit to be a road rage incident where Andres, in dealing with an erratic driver, thought the driver was carrying an axe at a distance, but it turned out to be an ice scraper.
If hired as police chief, Andres hopes to continue the work of Arredondo, he said. He hopes to continue engaging with the community, continue focusing on geographic policing and share and work with regional partners.
"It's important to me that we are in the community. That we have relationships with the media. That we have relationships with our community members," Andres said. "My goal is to make sure the Victoria Police Department continues to be a well-trained department, and that's happening. It's to make sure we are getting training to our officers and that we are investing in our employees, and we are helping our officers thrive in their career."
When it comes to accountability, it starts with him and holding himself to the same standard as his officers, he said.
"That's how it starts, modeling the way, procedural justice," Andres said. "It's important that our officers treat everyone with dignity and respect, and I'm doing the same thing internally and externally."
Ultimately, discipline should be fair, consistent and officers receive due process, he said.
His philosophy of modeling the way also extends to transparency.
"Transparency is everything in law enforcement," Andres said. "As I'm talking to you today, I'm going to be honest and open about it, and I think that's something I was able to do in my job in Henderson. It's important that you are transparent with the community and that you are providing the community with information, good or bad."
He does not expect his past off-duty incidents to affect his job performance if hired, he said.