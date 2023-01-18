Each January, Girl Scout cookies are set up outside grocers and other stores. And each January they become one of the first challenges to a common New Year resolution: Losing weight.

Seeing the Girl Scouts around the Victoria area is far from new this time of year, the top sellers from recent years won't be among them. Rather, they look toward being more active in school.

Girl Scouts Keeleigh Cooke, 14, Lola Curtis, 13, and McKenzie Johnson, 14, have been three of the biggest sellers for their troop the last few years, said Terry Blevins, troop engagement specialist for Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas.

Last year, the trio sold more than 6,000 boxes of cookies, with the money raised set to go toward a trip to Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of Girl Scouting, this summer.

The trip is long overdue for the girls. They've been unable to make the trip with the money saved up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They even have enough money to make some stops along the way.

However, the trio this year is looking to take a back seat and instead focus on sports this spring, McKenzie said.

They are still selling cookies, but won't be actively out and about like other girls in their troop. They are instead selling to previous customers who have reached out to them.

"They started asking for cookies back in like October and I'm like, 'Not until January, don't push it,'" Keeleigh's mom Jacki Cooke said.

The three girls have become incredibly close and enjoyed their time selling cookies over the years, through the TikTok dances they've done, arguments over little things such as who dropped the money, or just their shared experiences that helped them come out of their shells.

With their experience, the advice they are giving to younger girls is simply to be confident, be polite and commit as much as possible.

At one point, Lola only sold 300 cookie boxes in a given year, but as she opened up and dedicated more time, she was able to succeed, she said.

Blevins said Girl Scouts often are dependent on their parents. But not everyone can make that kind of commitment.

"(Parents) are the real heroes that make this work," she said.

As for the cookies themselves, there is only one new cookie flavor this year, Raspberry Rally, a thin crispy raspberry-flavored infused cookie coated in chocolate, which can only be purchased online.

For a Scout to get credit for the sale, a customer has to ask for a link to the website to order the cookie, Blevins said.