Girl Scout Keeleigh Cook has found a sweet spot to sell her popular Girl Scout cookies - under the U.S. 77 overpass where it intersects with Farm-to-Market Road 236.
They moved their sales table there three years ago after seeing how motorists would pull over when others were selling there compared to a spot that was much closer to her school.
"We got good traffic there but I said 'You know what let's set up under here and see what we can do' and the first time we set up under here we sold 100 boxes in two hours," Cook said.
Since moving there, motorists in cars, trucks and even 18-wheelers have stopped to buy Keeleigh's cookies, to the point she has sold over 1,000 boxes of cookies each year there with her family.
The Meyersville School eighth grader sold more than 2,000 boxes last year making her the high seller for the area.
Cookie sales began last week. And she is back in the same spot this year.
The Scouts will be selling nine varieties of cookies this year including the newest variety, Adventurefuls, a brownie type cookie with caramel flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.
Beyond Adventurefuls, the cookie lineup for the year include Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, last year's new cookie Toast-yays!, Lemonades, a gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie and still the highest selling cookie Thin Mints.
Even inflation has hit the cookie business. The price for cookies has increased from $4 to $5.
This is the first time in about a decade the Girl Scouts have raised their prices, said Terry Blevins, troop engagement specialist for Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas.
"Even cookies and we hated to see that," Blevins said.
Keeleigh first joined the Girl Scouts in the first grade as a shy little girl who needed her mom to help sell the cookies to the customers. But while she is still somewhat shy, the experience has helped her open up, said Jacki Cook, Keeleigh's mom.
"I had to speak for her, she wouldn't speak to anybody at all," Cook said. "It's really neat to see her take this on and now she does the whole thing."
Keeleigh's troop has a target to sell 2,500 boxes each this year with the hopes of funding a trip to Savannah, Ga. where the Girl Scouts was established.
She said the trip is important to them because they want to see where scouting began because if not for the founder of the Girl Scouts they wouldn't be as involved as they are.
"Hopefully we'll get there," Cook said.
