Since she graduated high school, Cynthia Staley, president of The Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, has felt called to serve people in one way or another, and since 2001 she has served through the housing nonprofit.
During her time as president, there have been lean times where divine intervention helped the organization make rent and payroll. It expanded beyond Victoria to serve the Crossroads and was on the frontline helping families during Hurricane Harvey and Winter Storm Uri.
Now, she is retiring at the end of the month to serve in her next chapter of her life.
When she first moved to Victoria in 2000, she was recently divorced with two children and looking for a job, Staley said. Prior to being married, she had felt called to ministry when she graduated high school and throughout her time at Baylor University, but she was uncertain what direction her calling would take her.
When she was married and had kids, she thought that was what she was being called for, but it became clear to her that wasn't quite it, she said.
Upon arriving in Victoria with 18-month-old and 4-year-old sons, she took an executive director position on a local museum board for a year before getting a call to apply to the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity executive director position in July 2001, she said.
When she was hired, she was supposed to fly to a Habitat for Humanity event on 9/11, but she ended up not getting on the plane and launching as the new director basically by herself in terms of staff for the first few years outside of a lone part-time staffer, she said.
Since that time, the organization has built 164 new homes for people across six counties, repaired several more and expanded its reach beyond Victoria County to serve people as far away as Refugio County, she said.
"I can not tell you how often the Lord has blessed this ministry," she said. "The Lord has brought so much money to this organization. Like we didn't even know it was coming like this most recent MacKenzie Scott gift of $2.5, $3.5 million. We had no idea that was coming. She picks her people, and for some reason she picked us."
This divine intervention even extended to challenging times where there was a question of whether the organization would be able to make payroll or even pay rent, she said.
During one incident in 2009, there was not enough money in the bank for the organization to cover payroll, and when she went to the post office, she discovered a donation of $15,607 to Habitat that covered exactly what the organization needed to make payroll and pay the bill from a church that had a normal set regular donation of about $150, she said.
Staley thought the church had made a mistake, but they told her there was no mistake, she said. Someone had donated that money to the church three months prior and told them to hold it for the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity until the month Staley received it.
"The Lord already knew he was providing for us. He was just letting us pray and give them the opportunity to provide the money," Staley said. "I'm just a vessel. All of us are just vessels. If he's going to use us, he's going to use us, and he chose to use me here, and I loved every minute of it."
In 2012, the organization began expanding beyond Victoria County and started serving Goliad, Lavaca and Jackson counties and in 2015 started serving DeWitt County, she said.
Come 2017 and Hurricane Harvey hitting Texas, with no one serving Refugio County, the organization's board approved expanding the nonprofit's service to the county with aid from the American Red Cross, she said.
Harvey was a unique experience as they help fix several people's homes in the wake of the disaster as not many nonprofits or Habitat for Humanity itself had dealt with disasters like the 2017 storm, she said
In one instance after Harvey, her organization helped an elderly Refugio woman whose house was damaged by the storm who did not have access to her birth certificate because the damage to both her home and the county clerk's office, she said. The organization was able to help her get the necessary documents and fix her home.
Now, she's called to serve elsewhere as she will be doing a podcast with her sister called "Real Women Doing Real Life" to encourage other women and fulfill a goal of being a minister of another sort, she said.
Every day, she got up knowing she made an impact in her community for the better, she said.
"I got to live my faith every day," she said.
She is so humble she will never take credit for all she has accomplished, said Ben Streiff, Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity board chair.
"All the money, the growth, while God played a part in it, doesn't happen without her," Streiff said. "We were able to do all that because she knew who to talk to and where we needed to be."
Staley will be succeed by Brian McClane, a former pastor of NorthPointe Church in Plano.
"Thankfully, she didn't wear high heels that often, but those are certainly big shoes to fill," McClane said. "I mean 21 years, what a legacy she has left behind, and I'm really honored she's allowed me to step in with such trust."
