A step ahead, that’s how Goliad head coach Jess Odem described her volleyball team after their scrimmage against Victoria West, Industrial and Edna Friday afternoon.

That’s quite the statement for a program that has been a fixture in the regional tournament in recent seasons, and is currently on a 101 game district winning streak. That optimism for this team is backed by experience in the form of senior outside hitter Kyla Hill and an intelligent crop of younger players that have made their way through the ranks.

“I didn’t really expect the freshmen to go out and be so comfortable,” Hill said. “So as soon as I saw that I was like okay, let’s go.”

“We have five or six coaches kids,” Odem said about her team. “They’ve been in the gym since they could walk and that helps everybody fit right into place and makes things run smoothly.”

Along with the youth, Hill is a big reason for Goliad’s optimism. As a junior in 2022 Hill was one of the best, most versatile players in the region, accumulating 346 kills, 353 digs and 165 assists. In their scrimmages on Friday, Hill’s versatility was on display again, getting kills in front row and being a lynchpin defensively in the back row.

Hill’s versatility allows her to stay on the floor throughout entire matches if necessary, and when she’s in the back row Goliad has younger hitters that they believe are ready to step up their role in 2023.

“We have some tall girls, a lot of girls that can jump, reach and finish the play,” Odem said. “That’s important because we got to have a big up front so that we can be able to put the ball down.”

Right now Goliad likes the roster they have to work with. It’s a mixture of youth and experience combined with a lot of volleyball IQ and talent that they believe will only get better as they go through non-district play and get deeper into the season.

“We got a lot of skilled girls, a lot of athleticism on the court,” Odem said. “So far, so good, obviously there’s a lot to build off, a lot to work on, but that’s what we use this preseason for.”

Goliad does not waste any time before playing top caliber opponents. Their season opener on Tuesday is against Schulenburg, which is ranked no. 7 in the Class 2A coaches poll. Goliad has also scheduled multiple 5A schools along with 2022 3A regional finalist Yoakum in the first month of the season.

Those tough games are targeted for improvement as the Tigerettes look to get back to the state tournament for the first time since the 2020 season. In each of the last two years Goliad has had their season end at the hands of Columbus.

Columbus defeated them in the regional semifinals in 2022 and in the regional final in 2021. While some programs prefer not to focus on a single opponent, Goliad is aware that their goal of reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2020 could very well lead them to a third consecutive matchup with Columbus in the regional tournament.

“We don’t always specify who we’re going after, we just kind of say we’re looking towards the future, which we all know what that really means,” Hill said. “We all know that Columbus is our team to beat this year.”