GOLIAD — The competition for a starting quarterback continues into the second week of practice at Goliad.
Colby Rosenquest, Finn Wallek and Cord Zamzow have been getting equal reps since the spring and in 7on7 games during the summer.
But Goliad head coach Kevin Salazar hopes a starter will emerge during Friday night’s controlled scrimmage against Refugio.
“We’re fixing to make a decision,” Salazar said. “We told these guys in the intrasquad they all got a few reps with the ones. We’re going to give them all some reps in our scrimmage against Refugio with the ones. We’re fixing to make a decision here pretty soon. Hopefully, going into our second scrimmage, that guy is getting the majority of the reps and is ready to go week one.”
Regardless of who emerges as the starter, the Tigers understand it will be up to the rest of the team to make the transition a successful one.
“I think just catch as many passes as we can and get on the same wavelength as them,” said senior tight end Caden Reagan. “Get everything synced up to make sure we’re in sync with these quarterbacks.
"With every pass they throw, we know when they’re going to throw it and where they’re going to throw it. We’ve just got to play with these quarterbacks and bond with these quarterbacks.”
The Tigers will continue their transition from the slot-T to more spread formations, but they won’t abandon their former offense.
“Last year, we kind of transitioned to some of the gun stuff,” Salazar said. “We feel like with some of the skill kids we have right now to be able to transition into the spread is going to be beneficial to our offense.
“This is year four out of our slot stuff,” he added. “Our kids can get into that at any time and they have the understanding of it. We’re trying to get to where we can do both. When that happens, I feel like it could be a problem on a weekly basis on what you’re going to defend.”
The Tigers lost only two starters from a defense that yielded 10 points or less in nine games.
“We had a better season last year than my freshman year and this year we’re looking to do even better,” said junior linebacker Angel Hernandez. “Us being conditioned and us being physical is something we need to do. We’re a very physical team ready to hit some people.”
Goliad had an 0-9 record in 2020, before finishing at 6-5 in 2021, and improved to 8-4 and won a playoff game last season.
The Tigers want the upward trend to continue this season.
“We’ve got a great group of young men who have bought into the culture,” Salazar said. “Some of these guys are juniors and this is going to be their third year on the varsity. They’ve gotten a lot of Friday night reps and a lot of game reps. They are in tune with what we’re doing offensively and defensively and it’s nice having some veterans.”