GOLIAD — For the Goliad community, the annual celebration of Cinco De Mayo takes on additional meaning, as the Presidio La Bahia is the birthplace of Mexican general Ignacio Zaragoza, who fought at the Battle of Puebla which the holiday honors.
However, for the last two years the General Zaragoza Society has not been able to put on its annual Cinco De Mayo celebration because of the pandemic.
This weekend, the society was finally able to put on the festival for the first time since 2019, said Sherry Edison Garcia, General Zaragoza Society president.
While it was a hot afternoon, it didn’t deter people from around the state from coming out as vendors sold various goods and food from elotte and funnel cake to purses, fans, rings and bottle openers as live music played throughout the day.
While Friday’s attendance was low by previous Cinco De Mayo festival standards, Garcia expects the pent up energy of people wanting to get out to help the festival succeed after its hiatus.
The society traditionally gives out several scholarship each year with the Cinco De Mayo festival being the largest fund raiser event of the year, she said.
Not having the event had severally impacted their ability to award students with scholarships, she said.
With the heat this weekend, Garcia believes they will raise a lot of funds through drink sales.
Retired Portland couple, Lydia and Ruben Downs, drove over an hour to attend their first Cinco De Mayo festival in Goliad and thought it was an awesome experience.
The couple has recently become active again after the last few years of lock down and were glad they came out to enjoy the food, mariachi music and more.
