Ongoing and prospective solar plant projects were the topic of the evening at Goliad County’s Commissioners Court Monday evening.
There are three solar projects in various states of completion in the county, said County Judge Mike Bennett. Two of the projects have entered a one-year extension to finish the projects. One project is being sold by the company that began it, and another was purchased by an energy company that plans to finish the project. Citizens of Goliad County have expressed concerns about the aesthetics of the projects and the environmental impact.
RES Weser solar project
If the RES Weser solar project is completed, it will be a 150-megawatt facility with battery storage and solar panels, Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said.
RES is an industry leader with a reputation for finishing what they started, Bennett said. According to their website, they operate solar arrays in North America, Europe, Australia and two island territories of France.
There have been complaints from the public about the project, Bennett said.
“Commissioner (David) Bruns said he’s had some calls, concerns about the aesthetics, concerns about the environment,” Bennett said. “I can assure you, we will cover that in a public hearing.”
Tulsita Solar project
The Tulsita Solar project in the western edge of Goliad County is behind schedule, Bennett said. In December, Tulsita Solar, a subsidiary of Austin-based Caprock Renewables, applied for a one-year extension on the project.
According to Bennett, the extension was written into the contract, and the company did not even have to ask for the extension.
“I received a request in December for the extension,” Bennett said. “I acknowledged the request, and that was the end of it.”
Tulsita Solar is in the process of seeking a buyer, Bennett said.
“They are not in default,” he said. “They have other active solar operations going as we speak.”
Peregrine Solar project
The Peregrine Solar project in the southern edge of Goliad County was started by Denver-based company Solar Prime but has since been sold to Consolidated Edison, an energy company founded in 1823.
“(Consolidated Edison) has also asked for that extension, and they intend to make up for lost time,” Bennett said.
No guarantees
There are no guarantees that any of the three solar projects will be finished, Bennett said.
“If you don’t throw your hook in the water, you’ll never catch any fish,” he said. “So that’s what I’ve been trying to do. Throwing hooks in the water. (RES) is just the latest one. We have another one that we will probably be speaking about very soon.”
Governmental strife
County Commissioner David Bruns said that he would like Bennett to be more forthcoming with commissioners about when solar companies communicate with him.
Bennett said that sharing details about negotiations with the public “is probably not the best idea for this county.”
Bruns said that the county commissioners are not the public, but the governing body over the county.
