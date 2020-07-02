Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Buy Now

Refugio County Memorial Hospital

 Advocate file photo

As many as 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Goliad County as of Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Of those 15, eight people have tested positive for the coronavirus but are awaiting the conclusion of an investigation that includes the confirmation of their county of residence.

The remaining seven people have been officially confirmed to be residents. Those seven people also have recovered from the disease.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 97 56 3
Goliad 15 7 0
DeWitt 70 34 1
Jackson 40 22 1
Lavaca 139 63 1
Matagorda 299 65 5
Refugio 14 6 0
Victoria 862 353 8
Wharton 191 72 1
9-County total 1,727 678 20
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.