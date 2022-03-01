Goliad County’s incumbent county judge appeared to be headed to the general election in November after preliminary vote counts showed him leading a Republican opponent Tuesday night.
Incumbent County Judge Mike Bennett led with about 52.7% of the votes as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, leading challenger Alicia Cowley.
As of 9:45 p.m., Goliad County election officials reported Bennett’s lead after all votes, except for absentee ballots, were counted.
Bennett took office in 2018 after defeating County Judge Pat Calhoun in a closely contended primary runoff. Bennett then went on to also defeat Democratic candidate Wilfred Korth in that year’s general election.
Bennett is a former undercover narcotics investigator turned businessman who initially ran on working to solve the county’s mounting tax problems.
Cowley is a retired registered nurse of 40 years who managed an emergency department. She is a member of the board of directors for the San Antonio River Authority.
With the river authority, she worked on improvements to Branch Park and the Ferry Street and Riverdale river access points
She is a sixth-generation Texan.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.