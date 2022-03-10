Multiple solar panel projects are in the works for Goliad County, and county residents have expressed concerns over several aspects of the projects.
There is concern about the companies building the projects being granted tax abatements, said Alicia Cowley, a member of the board of directors for the San Antonio River Authority.
Another concern is that chemicals used at one of the project sites will create runoff into the Coleto Creek Reservoir, former manager Wilfred Korth said.
Finally, citizens are concerned that county leadership is not being transparent with the public about these projects because a public hearing to discuss these issues.
At least one of the projects, the Tulsita Solar project, has entered into a 10-year, 100% tax abatement agreement with the county.
Cowley was concerned that by the time the county would be allowed to fully tax the solar farms, the county would not see a good return.
"All we're getting is the payment in lieu of taxes for, what, 10 years?" she asked. "And then when they can be fully taxed, they're depreciated to the point that we're not going to get what we think they're going to get."
The contract stipulated that if the project has not been "substantially completed" by Dec. 31, 2021, the tax abatement agreement would be terminated. Per the contract, substantially completed means "at least 200 megawatts Capacity of the Improvements must be installed" and achieved commercial operation.
The project was not substantially completed by that date, and entered into a one-time, one-year extension for in December.
Tulsita has not yet begun construction on the project, Cowley said.
Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said the Tulsita project was "floundering."
"They may be looking for a buyer," he said. "I'm not sure."
County Commissioner Kenneth Edwards said he wasn't sure he would be in favor of tax abatements for other solar projects.
"As far as the abatement goes, I'm going to have to have a little more information on (the solar project located off of U.S. 183) before I'm going to sign off on it," he said.
There is concern that the RES Weser solar project, located off of U.S. 183, will have an environmental impact, Goliad County Democratic Party chair Charles Clapsaddle said.
"The project would be in the watershed of Eighteen Mile Coleto Creek, which is prone to flooding," Clapsaddle said. "That's a lot of impermeable surface that would increase runoff to that creek."
Cowley said she was concerned over herbicides running off into the creek.
"(The land) slopes to Eighteen Mile Creek, which runs directly to Coleto Creek Dam and the water of the Coleto Lake," she said. "And if you use herbicide after you bulldoze, which you will, that with a heavy rain will go right in. Are they prepared to prevent that? I don't know."
Korth said that there are concerns that silt fences designed to prevent silt erosion into the creek and then the lake will not completely prevent runoff.
"(Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) just can't be there every day making sure that their silt fences and everything are up," he said. "You have one blowout, and who knows how much material is going to be deposited?"
County Commissioner David Bruns said that at least one resident voiced concerns about runoff to their property.
"If they do a lot of spraying around (the solar project), a lot more than most farmers or ranchers do, what would be the impact of that down to their property?"
When asked at a recent Goliad County Commissioners Court meeting to respond to the citizens' concerns, Bennett declined to hear them. Instead, he said that he would address them at a public hearing that has not been scheduled.
Bruns was adamant that a public hearing take place.
"We need to have a hearing," he said. "We need to hear what are people's concerns."
Edwards said that even the commissioners aren't always informed by Bennett about what it is occurring with the solar projects.
"We're just as much in the dark sometimes as the public," he said.
At a Feb. 14 commissioners court meeting, Bruns asked Bennett to be more forthcoming with commissioners when he communicates with solar companies. Bennett responded by saying that sharing details about negotiations with the public "is probably not the best idea for this county."
Bruns said the county commissioners are not the public, but the governing body over the county.
Bennett said that he is doing the best he can, and that supply chain issues are one of the things causing delays to construct the solar projects.
"We're trying to bring businesses to this county," he said. "As far as I know, no one else is doing anything, nor have they done anything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.