Goliad students succeeded in many areas of the STAAR tests, but the school district’s superintendent said there’s room for improvement.
“We are celebrating student growth, however we want to continue to improve under the new accountability system,” Superintendent Holly Lyon said in a statement released Wednesday.
Goliad Independent School District students rated above the state average in most subjects and grade levels, Lyon said.
In reading and writing compression, they showed “steady progress,” and a majority of students met or exceeded standards.
To help students continue to improve, district officials plan to emphasize vocabulary, critical analysis and writing strategies through a new curriculum this year at the middle and elementary school levels.
In math, many students tested well, but others struggled, Lyon said. About half of Goliad’s seventh graders “did not meet grade level.”
To improve scores, the district plans to implement, Carnegie Math and Eureka math, a “new Texas standards aligned highly qualified instructional material,” Lyon said.
Science scores reinforced the use of hands-on learning and “inquiry-based” instruction, and social studies scores showed the importance of making connections between disciplines, she said.
District officials also will continue to work directly with economically disadvantaged students and English language learners to narrow gaps, the superintendent said. At each campus, master schedules have been adjusted to allow students with WIN or “what I need” time.
“The district’s commitment to refining instructional approaches, addressing achievement gaps, and fostering a collaborative educational partnership with families will ultimately shape a brighter academic future for all students,” Lyon said. “We have work ahead of us, but overall we are confident with the improvements in scores from last year and performance above state average.”