Convicted murderer Daniel Mendoza, who killed one person and wounded another in a 2019 shooting in Goliad, died by suicide in prison May 11.
Mendoza, 22, was found hanged and unresponsive at 6:24 a.m. inside the Wainwright Unit in Lovelady, according to a death report produced by the attorney general's office. Mendoza was pronounced dead by medical staff following an attempt to revive him.
On June 13, 2019, Mendoza shot through a car window, killing 19-year-old Nathan Cortinas and wounding Cortinas' girlfriend, Brianna Bexley, 20. Mendoza and Cortinas were cousins. A 1-month old infant in the car was uninjured.
Mendoza died two years into a 99-year sentence. He was eligible for parole in 2051.
Tim Poynter, the assistant district attorney in Goliad County who prosecuted Mendoza, said Mendoza lost an appeal of his sentence earlier this year.
"His lawyer argued his intoxication made him less responsible," Poynter said. "The appeals court was unsympathetic to the argument."
Poynter contacted Cortinas' mother, Bridget Hernandez, on the day her son's murderer died in prison.
"I was in shock at first, but then I felt relief because (Mendoza) is not here to take the breaths my son should be taking," Hernandez said.
On Wednesday, Hernandez celebrated the 4th birthday of her grandson Zayden, who was the infant who survived the shooting.
"This was the best birthday present ever for him because he never has to come in contact with the man who took his father's life," Hernandez said.
Poynter said he feels terrible for Cortinas' family every day, because of all the emotions they had to process. He said he believed Mendoza deserved to go to prison for the murder and his history of violence and illegal drug use.
"It's a tragic story," Poynter said. (Mendoza) wrote rap lyrics about a murder. He wanted to be famous, but I don't know if he got the fame he wanted."