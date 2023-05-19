Daniel Mendoza

Daniel Mendoza

Convicted murderer Daniel Mendoza, who killed one person and wounded another in a 2019 shooting in Goliad, died by suicide in prison May 11.

Mendoza, 22, was found hanged and unresponsive at 6:24 a.m. inside the Wainwright Unit in Lovelady, according to a death report produced by the attorney general's office. Mendoza was pronounced dead by medical staff following an attempt to revive him.

On June 13, 2019, Mendoza shot through a car window, killing 19-year-old Nathan Cortinas and wounding Cortinas' girlfriend, Brianna Bexley, 20. Mendoza and Cortinas were cousins. A 1-month old infant in the car was uninjured.

Brianna Bexley and Nathan Cortinas

Mendoza died two years into a 99-year sentence. He was eligible for parole in 2051.

Tim Poynter, the assistant district attorney in Goliad County who prosecuted Mendoza, said Mendoza lost an appeal of his sentence earlier this year.

"His lawyer argued his intoxication made him less responsible," Poynter said. "The appeals court was unsympathetic to the argument."

Poynter contacted Cortinas' mother, Bridget Hernandez, on the day her son's murderer died in prison.

Zayden

Zayden Cortinas plays with a length of rope at a family outing. "He has Nathan's playful spirit," Bridget Hernandez said in 2021. "I can tell he will be just like his dad when he grows up."

"I was in shock at first, but then I felt relief because (Mendoza) is not here to take the breaths my son should be taking," Hernandez said.

On Wednesday, Hernandez celebrated the 4th birthday of her grandson Zayden, who was the infant who survived the shooting.

"This was the best birthday present ever for him because he never has to come in contact with the man who took his father's life," Hernandez said.

Poynter said he feels terrible for Cortinas' family every day, because of all the emotions they had to process. He said he believed Mendoza deserved to go to prison for the murder and his history of violence and illegal drug use.

"It's a tragic story," Poynter said. (Mendoza) wrote rap lyrics about a murder. He wanted to be famous, but I don't know if he got the fame he wanted."

Family of Nathan Cortinas

Bridget Hernandez, right, looks at photos of her son Nathan Cortinas with her mother, Janie Hernandez, at their family’s property outside of Goliad in 2021. Cortinas was shot and killed on June 13, 2019, while in the car with Brianna Bexley and their infant son. Cortinas’ killer was convicted and received the maximum sentence for three charges on April 6.

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

