GOLIAD — A contingent of Mexican soldiers marched a ragged, tired group of Texans out of Goliad’s Presidio La Bahia. The procession was solemn and terminated in a wide open field blanketed by a sea of bluebonnets.

The unarmed Texans were positioned in a long line across from the Mexican squad. As the Mexican soldiers leveled their rifles at the Texans, cries of “What are you doing?” and “No!” rang out from the Texans’ mouths and echoed across the field. A moment later, the whip-crack of rifle fire silenced the Texans, and they fell to earth.

Later, Col. James Fannin limped out before a firing squad within the Presidio walls. Unlike the soldiers that had been executed just before him, Fannin knew his fate.

“I ask that I be shot in the chest, not in the face, and to keep your men far enough away not to have my face scorched by the powder,” Fannin said.

Fannin then sat on a small wooden stool and a blindfold was tied around his face. Fannin could not see as a Mexican soldier stood just feet away from him and aimed a pistol him. The soldier squeezed down on the trigger, and the sound of gunfire boomed within the Presidio’s stone walls. Fannin fell back off of the stool, dead from a gunshot to the head.

These executions, known as the Goliad Massacre, took place on March 27, 1836, but were recreated 186 years later on Sunday as part of the 36th annual Goliad Massacre & Living History Program.

Reenactments and living history are a good way to help children learn from the past by experiencing it, former history teacher and current re-enactor John Potter, 72, of Zorn, said. The annual reenactments of the Battle of Coleto Creek and the Massacre of Goliad are also a focus of Goliad’s efforts to bring in tourism, said Cristy Billo, executive director of the Goliad chamber of commerce.

Children often don’t associate what they read in history books with the reality of what happened, Potter said.

“If you do living history, you’re putting it in their hands,” he said. “That makes it a tactile experience and makes them connect to it a lot more.”

Potter has been participating in reenactments at Goliad since 1989 or 1990, he said. He has a passion for artillery, and owns several firing replication cannons that are used during the reenactment.

At one point, a group of children surrounded one of Potter’s cannons and bombarded him with questions about the weapon. How far can it fire? What does this do? How does it work? Potter answered all the questions gracefully and informatively.

“You can either read about ‘cannon go boom’ or you can see a cannon go boom,” he said after. “Which is more exciting?”

Events like the reenactment bring in tourists from out of town that tend to visit other historic Goliad sites, dine in Goliad restaurants and shop in Goliad stores, Billo said.

“The more people we pull to Goliad, the more hotel-motel tax (we get),” she said. “Everybody gets more business that way.”

Amy Asher, a homeschool teacher from Boerne, attended the reenactment with a group of students. They were all staying in the nearby Goliad State Park, she said.

“(The students) are eating this all up,” Asher said, referring to the reenactment. Some of her students were the same ones asking questions of Potter at his cannon.

Aside from the reenactments, Goliad is focusing on several events to draw tourists to town. These events include last weekend’s Goliad County Fair, pro bull riding in August, the Missions Tour de Goliad bike ride and an upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebration, Billo said. The Cinco de Mayo celebration will include a barbecue cook-off, live music and food vendors.