CUERO — Goliad and Refugio County judges felt blindsided by the decision in DeWitt County Commissioners Court to propose a cut to the budget for the district attorney’s office significantly.
DeWitt commissioners proposed the budget cut in response to issues related to District Attorney Robert Lassmann’s regular budget breaches, his work hours and his behavior when representing the district that encompasses the three counties.
A public meeting Tuesday addressed the concerns of Refugio County Judge Jhiela “Gigi” Poynter and Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett, who are working through their budgeting processes and provide approximately 40% of the Lassmann’s budget.
Lassmann has failed to keep his office within the budget, particularly regarding a part-time investigator, DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler said.
In July, Lassmann’s request for changes in the budget to accommodate current and future budgetary concerns was met with rejection from Fowler, who said it would be hard to sell to DeWitt County Commissioners. He said Lassmann’s regular budget busting and his outbursts and off-color comments don’t go over well with commissioners.
Lassmann, in the July meeting, stated he would step down as district attorney at the end of his term in December 2024. Fowler suggested Lassmann resign at the end of the primary season in the spring rather than finish his term and let the presumptive nominee for the position, Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, manage the office until he wins the election.
Lassmann and Poynter walked out of the public meeting when Fowler read over the issues commissioners have with the DA, including the hours he and his staff keep outside of court — too many for the staff and too few for himself.
“It’s inappropriate for the judge to interject himself in the the duties of another elected official like this for what is essentially a personal issue,” Poynter said. “They could have a filed a removal suit of Lassmann if there was an issue in how he ran his office.”
Fowler said budgetary issues with the district attorney’s office put DeWitt County at risk of being downgraded in its bond rating and the proposed budget was the only response the county could take without being seen as complicit in Lassmann’s behavior and, possibly, liable for any litigation brought against him.
Bennett and Judge Poynter both expressed how upset they were that they weren’t informed of the issues with the office so they could budget accordingly with Goliad’s budget finalized and DeWitt and Refugio counties proposed budgets for the next fiscal year being finalized next week.
Judge Poynter also pointed out the cut in funding could impact the district’s ability to get grants to make up the for shortfall through Senate grants. She consulted with attorneys on the bill and they stated it could disqualify them.
Fowler isn’t certain that is the case as the rules are still being written for the grants.
“The main issue is that we weren’t given the courtesy of being informed this may be coming down the pike,” Bennett said. “At the end of the day the sun will come up in Goliad County and we’ll figure this out.”
Judge Poynter wasn’t as certain noting every dollar counts in her county.
The two judges asked Fowler to pass a budget at the same level as last year so services in the district’s attorney’s office go unimpeded, but Fowler is doubtful the commissioners would approve that on Monday when the budget is finalized.
Tim Poynter said he would likely lose his job because state mandated seniority payment and the proposed budget would be taken up by the other assistant district attorney, who has more seniority.
The three-county district has about 1,200 cases a year and if the budget goes as it is currently written there would be two attorneys responsible for 600 cases a piece, five times the state’s recommended load for attorneys, Tim Poynter said.
The end result would likely mean people arrested for felonies would likely go free as the district attorney’s office would likely miss filing charges before the 90 days when they are required to let them go, he said.