For Goliad resident Billy Copes, 73, living an active lifestyle of traveling the United States, gardening and playing golf with a 4 handicap had been restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When things started to open up last summer, Copes and his wife Bonnie Copes, 71, took a trip to Colorado to enjoy the mountains in August. But by the time they arrived with their camper they both began to feel sick. This began a six-month journey that took Billy Copes from staring at death’s abyss to recovering to the point of joining Post Acute Medical Health’s wall of fame in Victoria.

When the two started feeling sick in Colorado, they immediately got tested for COVID-19, and both came back positive.

They immediately went into quarantine in their camper and tried to make the drive from Colorado back to Goliad, but as they se out on the 900-mile trek it became clear they wouldn’t be able to make the whole journey, Billy Copes said.

As they crossed the border into Texas, Billy Copes couldn’t go much further. They stopped in Abilene and he was admitted him to a hospital, Bonnie Copes said.

Billy Copes spent almost a month on a ventilator and came so close to death that doctors in Abilene told Bonnie Copes to call her family because the end was near, she said.

While on the ventilator Billy Copes remembered being in a white room and being guided to hole in the room, he said.

“I saw people jump in a hole, not sad or in pain, but I knew it wasn’t pleasant,” Billy Copes said. “That hole was death, I remember looking in and it just being endless and I felt something pull me.”

At this same time, Bonnie Copes, while in quarantine, would dream Jesus Christ wrapped his arms around her husband to protect him. She took this as a vision and a sign that her husband would be OK, she said.

“Jesus protected him, I just know it,” Bonnie Copes said.

Doctors told Billy Copes he was fortunate, as most people with COVID-19 who go on a ventilator don’t survive, he said.

By November, Copes would finally make his way home and begin his rehabilitation after his muscles atrophied to the point he couldn’t eat solid food, let alone walk on his own, he said.

Billy eventually made his way to PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria South in DeTar Hospital Navarro to begin his rehabilitation care.

Those responsible for his rehabilitation care asked Copes what his goal was and he said to be able to dance with his wife to “Silver Wings,” by Merle Haggard, he said.

Copes put in the work, regaining his ability to eat solid foods in December, regaining the ability stand, and, with the help of nurses and his determination, to take one more step when trying to walk, he said.

The early stages were the hardest, as Copes often remembered laying in bed as an inpatient early in the morning, dreading when his nurses came in all chipper because it meant it was time to get to work. But he was determined to get back to where he was, he said.

Then, he got to the point where he could do it, he could dance with his wife. To surprise her, “Silver Wings” was cued up and the couple finally got to dance again, he said.

Copes completed his rehabilitation as an outpatient at PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital on May 20, a few months after his inpatient care, and walked out arm-in-arm with his wife with “Silver Wings” playing and the PAM staff celebrating his success.

On May 23 he became the latest honoree of PAM Health Victoria’s wall of fame, which honors those who came back from serious health challenges to return to near physical normal health.

“If you have to go through this there is no better place to be than PAM,” Billy Copes said. “They have a saying here called ‘PAMily,’ well I felt part of the ‘PAMily’ and I’ll never forget what they did for me.”