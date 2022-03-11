GOLIAD—The Goliad school board Thursday reduced the number of days a student will be in in-school suspension after her mother appealed the punishment.
In the special board meeting, the student's mother, the student and a family advisor asked the school board to reconsider the length of the 120-day punishment the student received for a March 1 incident.
After a two and a half hour closed session, the board resumed the open meeting and voted 7-0 to shorten the suspension, to about half the time so it would end on May 26, the last day of the school year.
Board secretary Destry Gruetzmacher introduced the motion. Board vice president Jason Howard moved to adjourn immediately after the vote. No other discussion was held.
The appealed disciplinary issue comes after a Goliad High School freshman was placed in a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program—or DAEP—following a physical altercation with another student on March 1.
Ira Antoine, pastor of Minnehulla Baptist Church, said the incident on March 1 was the result of a history of bullying and inaction by a school administration which failed to address students' concerns. Antoine has been advising and counseling the student and her family and attended the appeal hearing with them.
Antoine said another student called the student who was placed on DAEP a racial slur in class. When this incident and others like it were reported to the administration, it didn't seem like anything had been done.
"You can kind of surmise what didn't happen," Antoine said. "If you freely walk around and you participate in extracurricular activities, that means no disciplinary action. Especially ISS (in-school suspension) or DAEP." Antoine said that when those measures weren't taken, students questioned the value of reporting incidences of bullying to the administration at all.
"So it continues to go on—the taunting, the bullying, the name calling continues," Antoine said.
During the appeal hearing on Thursday night, the student's mother, Shana Franklin, said she implored the board to watch a video recording of the altercation. The board has a copy of the recording and it has circulated among students.
"And I told them, when y'all view that video, you listen to what (my daughter) is saying—how the pitch is in her voice," Franklin said. "It was so terrifying."
Her voice wavered when she added, "And she, it sounded like, she was fighting for her life."
The special meeting on Thursday came just days after a crowded meeting of the board on Monday, in which students and parents alleged a culture of race-based bullying and inaction by the administration, according to reporting from Crossroads Today.
"I was raised here, all my life," said Franklin, who recently moved back to the area. "So I was thinking, if I bring my kids here, they're going to be OK—I'm a native here. But that is not the case." Franklin said that for new kids at the school, "they're not so welcoming. At all."
The lights inside the Goliad school central office, where the meeting was held, were already off on Thursday night when Franklin walked back to her car.
"I pray for my daughter, because she's only 14 and she just cries," Franklin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.