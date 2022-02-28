The Victoria Livestock Show wrapped up a jam-packed week of events with a livestock auction Monday evening, and the energy inside the Victoria Community Center was frenetic.
The auctioneer sat on stage, rattling off undecipherable babble interspersed with large dollar amounts and names, and the crowd was responding just as quickly with their bids. All the while, the students who raised project animals for the Livestock Show were shuffling onstage and standing with smiles plastered on their faces and belt buckles, ribbons and banners in hand.
One, Madison Kubecka, of the Inez 4-H Club, carried a stuffed toy chicken on stage with her to represent her reserve grand champion broiler. Brynnley Laake, of the Nursery 4-H Club, upped the ante by posing with a blown-up photograph of her posing with her grand champion goat.
Before anyone else could come on stage, though, a first-time participant in the Victoria Livestock set an impressive standard.
Sloan Svetlik, 8, of the Aloe 4-H Club, wasn't even old enough to participate before this year, but when he stepped up on stage he outperformed everyone. Not only did he and his steer, Conrad, take grand champion in the Livestock Show, but Sloan earned himself a whopping $13,000 from Mac Haik in the auction.
"It feels awesome," Sloan said after walking off stage.
He said that he's always wanted to participate in the Victoria Livestock Show after watching his older brothers raise project animals for it.
"I think I'm the first one" to win, he said.
Sloan said that what he enjoyed most about raising Conrad was that he was one of the "sweetest ones."
As far as challenges, Sloan felt like getting Conrad out of his pen and walking was difficult.
While showing Conrad, Sloan felt like he could place high but wasn't sure he would win it all.
"I felt a little bit that I would win third place because of how fat he was," Sloan said with a smile.
Sloan didn't get here alone, his father, Thomas Svetlik, 40, said.
"He's got three brothers," he said. "They work as a team. They help each other out. The point of doing 4-H is to teach the value of teamwork. You can have good days and bad days; we had a good day."
There's a family legacy of raising steers and winning, Svetlik said. He won grand champion in 1996 and his brother won grand champion in 1995.
Steer
Sloan Svetlik's grand champion steer sold to Mac Haik for $13,000.
Braylen Stevenson's reserve champion steer sold to Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, Victoria Scherer Kubota, the Specialty Group, Hall Electric and the Victoria Outlaws for $5,000.
Haley Leita's grand champion carcass steer sold to Prosperity Bank, W&M Leita Farms, Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, J&R Leita Farm & Ranch and Scherer Kubota for $9,000.
Thomas Rung's reserve champion carcass steer sold Atzenhoffer Chevrolet and Mac Haik for $10,000.
Hogs
Cody Robles' grand champion hog sold to Texas A&M University Chancellor John Sharp for $11,000.
Levi Marbach's reserve champion hog sold to Victoria Outlaws buying group for $8,250.
Connor Robles' grand champion carcass hog sold to the Specialty Group for $4,000.
Reilly Amsler's reserve champion carcass hog sold to Jerry and Mary Steves for $10,000.
Lambs
Levi Feuerbacher's grand champion lamb sold to Prosperity Bank, H-E-B and Atzenhoffer Chevrolet for $7,000.
Amry Feuerbacher's reserve champion lamb sold to Hunters Supply, Max Midstream Texas and Gateway Flight Center for $7,500.
Allee Johnston's grand champion carcass lamb sold to Victoria Business Friends for $4,500.
Hannah Koenig's reserve champion carcass hog sold to Friends of Victoria County Youth for $5,250.
Broilers
Brayden Orozco's grand champion broiler sold to H-E-B for $3,500.
Madison Kubecka's reserve champion broiler sold to Victoria Business Friends for $6,000.
Goats
Brynnley Laake's grand champion goat sold to Victoria Outlaws for $4,000.
William Wright's reserve champion goat sold to Atzenhoffer Chevrolet and H-E-B for $9,000.
Rabbits
Jason Hairell's grand champion rabbit sold to Texas Farm Bureau Insurance for $3,000.
Ashlynn Berger's reserve champion rabbit sold to Con Metal Contractors for $8,000.
