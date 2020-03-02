As 16-year-old Julie Diebel stood on the stage at the Victoria Community Center on Monday with her grand champion steer, Harley, the auctioneer began to rattle off increasing numbers as bids rose.
The 1,297-pound steer sold for $12,500 to Manna Precast Concrete, Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, Prosperity Bank, Allan’s Wrecker Service and Weaver & Jacobs Constructors at the Victoria Livestock Show’s annual market auction. Last year’s grand champion steer sold for $2,500 more, but, in spite of the lower sale, Julie said she’s always happy for the opportunity to stand on that stage.
