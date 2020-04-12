Two grassfires burned hundreds of acres in Jackson County on Sunday.
"We’ve had two fires by U.S. 59, out by Edna," said Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback. "Both of those are under control (about 6 p.m.)."
Louderback said the first fire was closer to Ganado, on the southbound side of U.S. 59 going toward Victoria about 30 to 40 yards from the road. He said it looked as though several hundred acres were burned.
