A grassfire spread in Victoria's Spring Creek neighborhood Tuesday.
The fire was contained to an area of about 1.5-2 acres, Victoria Fire Department Capt. Brandon Strelczyk said.
The grass was cut low, causing the fire to spread slowly, Strelczyk said.
No one was injured in the fire.
It is not yet known how the fire began. The investigation is still ongoing.
The fire comes just one day after the burn ban in Victoria County was lifted.
