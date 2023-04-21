In a classic film and a new series streaming online, grease may be the word, but in business, specifically in the food-service business, grease is the trap.

Just a few months after installing a costly grease trap for her small downtown Victoria bakery, Mellisa Flores, 34, said the day had come on Wednesday for that grease trap to be cleaned. Her shop, Blume & Flour on North Liberty Street, was to comply with the city code and its mandated water test a week later.

News of the need for the cleaning so soon after opening came as a surprise, but after seeing the crud at the top of her grease trap, she understood. She said the timing was a surprise because while at her previous location in Peaches & Tortilla Mercantile on Main Street in downtown Victoria, the grease trap was cleaned every six months, she said.

"It was just under a month of being opened," Flores said. "The pre-treatment wastewater management department came back, and they performed what they called a preliminary check. And this check went through everything, from talking about proper food and waste procedures, how we should be doing things, you know, scraping the bowls out, wiping things out with a towel that might have residue, coffee grounds should go in the trash, anything, any kind of food waste of that nature. Just to make sure that we're doing everything in our power not to overload the grease trap and to help mitigate any grease that's in there to keep us within a certain level."

She said city officials hadn't been clear about why her new trap needed the test just a few months after her opening in early February. But after the trap was opened, it was abundantly clear. The "multicolored glob" of grease at the top of her trap, estimated by the pumping company at about 3 inches deep, meant even tiny particles of flour and tiny smidges of butter could coagulate into a blob of grease in need of proper removal.

Imagine a 3- to 4-foot deep bottle of farm-fresh milk. The cream floats to the top because of its fat content. In Flores' case, the grease was floating at the top. While the need to service the trap "surprised me," Flores said, she understood once the trap was opened and the smell gobsmacked her nasal senses. She said it smelled as one would imagine. "It didn't smell great," Flores said. "Definitely strong fermentation smell."

The City Code does state a grease trap should be serviced quarterly, at a minimum, unless the city approves a less-frequent schedule.

"So, on a quarterly basis I will have to hire a vacuum service," Flores said. They come and it's a giant — imagine on a big scale a vacuum that has a huge hose attached to it. And they use this hose to nozzle, funnel out the grease from the grease trap. They also give you a report at that time that tells you from a capacity standpoint how much is filled with grease. And what they're looking at is the percentage of waste that floats on the top of the grease trap itself."

In about a week, the water in the trap will be analyzed and results proved about two weeks later. Depending on the contents of the water, it could affect fees on her water bill. "So it might put us in a higher bracket for being taxed, dependent on how that analysis comes back," she said.

Sound confusing? It did to Flores, so she reached out to the city. Helping her through the maze of municipal red tape has been the city's Main Street Program. Economic Development Director Danielle Williams has also been instrumental, she said. The city's Main Street Program can be reached at www.victoriatx.gov/mainstreet.

"As a small business owner, I want to understand the stipulations that are put on me. Good, bad or in between, I need to know. I need to understand and it won't help just me, but it can help other people going through this process," Flores said. Williams told her she'd help in that regard.

Williams said that's what her agency and the Main Street Program are there for. She said it was "great" Flores was sharing her experience, which could help other entrepreneurs as they enter downtown market.

Flores said another small business, one similar to her bakery-coffeehouse-diner, which is open seven days a week, is going through the process. "They're in the middle of a grease trap fundraiser," she said. "They're going through the same thing. They've had plumber after plumber, and they're working on getting this grease trap installed so they can open and operate."

She said she would love to hold a class for other business owners to meet with city officials to share the knowledge. "There is a lack of understanding with this … and so if we can understand the process it shouldn't be a shock and a surprise to anybody when they go through it."

The other coffee shop "was actually told to come talk to me, which was very surprising. And I was just, I explained to them, I said, 'You know, I can't advise on what y'all's situation is. But what I can tell you is these are the steps that we've been advised to share with others."

Williams said Flores and her desire to share her experience was a "great asset" to the city and she hopes to take Flores up on her offer and hold educational discussions at Blume & Flour with entrepreneurs.

Until then, her agency holds Main street Meetups once a month. The next, on May 2, will be in the Nazareth Academy Convent downtown, where the convent project will be topic of discussion.

Flores received a building improvement grant from the city to assist with the initial cost of installing the grease trap in her rented space, formerly the Liberty Coffee Haus. Williams said there are several other BIG grant applicants in the pipeline.

Flores said the city working with the business community is what makes the Victoria community special.

"We, we have to work together, collectively the business owners and the powers that be within the city, we have to work together in order to continue to make downtown this great big beautiful thing," she said. "It takes all of us working together to be cohesive and if there's a crack in that, then that's where the issues start to happen. So we just have to kind of band together. With our communication, with our understanding, with the knowledge. It's there, we just have to know how to retrieve it."