The American branch of an Indian conglomerate has signed an option agreement to lease 245-acres at the Port of Victoria to produce "green ammonia" — a "100% green" venture that would employ 100 or more people and result in a major investment once construction is completed.

Acme Greentech Ventures Americas Inc., a subsidiary of Acme Group of Gurugram, India, will conduct feasibility studies and due diligence to develop the integrated green hydrogen and green ammonia facility, Sean Stibich, the port's executive director, said in a statement Friday.

Acme recently signed on to build a similar plant in Oman, said Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, who assisted in Acme's selection of the port site.

"The big piece is the capital investment," Titas said of the plans for the port's Texas Logistics Center.

He said Texas officials hooked the VEDC up with Acme and "they went through their list and actually set up shop in our office for several weeks," Titas said. "Port of Victoria emerged as their best option."

Titas said the VEDC has been working with Acme since November. To keep details quiet during negotiations, he labeled it "Project Wile E. Coyote."

Friday's disclosure about Acme comes just days after Titas announced on Monday another major plant was coming to the region — Lynas Rare Earths, an Australian rare earth metals producer which purchased nearly 150 acres in Seadrift that could bring 300 jobs to the area.

A similar green ammonia plant, First Ammonia, was announced for the port in late December. Stibich has said the site First Ammonia is interested in leasing spans 115 acres and the facility would support 50 new jobs. First Ammonia plans to invest around $275 million for infrastructure. The investment could grow to $1 billion, according to the port.

Acme has diversified interests, from solar power production to green hydrogen and ammonia to steel, fertilizers and transportation. "They're an extremely well capitalized firm," Titas said.

Manoj Upadhyay, Acme's chairman, said of the new plant, "As the world’s energy consumption continues to increase, we are committed to providing clean and sustainable energy to help secure that future demand. Both the Port’s geographical position as well as the transport and logistic options to access the markets make for an ideal location for our plant."

He added, "Victoria's business-friendly community has been wonderful to work with and we look forward to further collaborating to potentially develop both jobs and green energy in the region."

Stibich said in a statement the port was thrilled with the green technology coming to the region. "We have recently made great infrastructure investments at the Port to keep us competitive and ensure our commitment to bringing new jobs and industry to our community. We are excited for the possibility to partner with ACME to bring its dedication to green energy and emerging technology to Victoria."

He noted the VEDC's assistance in helping attract Acme to the port.

Titas said the green ammonia plant would require a major power source and Stibich said this could lead to a "much-needed" 245 kilovolt power line being connected to the port. Just for perspective, 245 kilovolts is enough energy to power about 270,000 homes for a month — or a large industrial complex, such as the one Acme anticipates building.

Titas said renewable energy is also a possible source of power and would provide the best tax credits.

"It's a 100% green process, 100% environment friendly," Titas said. "When burned, it emits nitrogen and water."