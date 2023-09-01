TIVOLI — New gates installed at a saltwater barrier dam may pose "life-threatening risk" to boaters who choose to cross them, according to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.
The river authority replaced the rubber bladder system with steel crust gates. The gates are only a few inches above water.
When boaters approach the dam, they will see a red sign, which will order them not to enter. Above the dam gates, red lights will flash, or a red flag will be raised.
"Despite these measures, there have been instances of boaters ignoring the warning and running over the control gates with motorized craft," GBRA spokesperson Lindsey Campbell said in an email.
In a news release issued Tuesday, the river authority said it replaced the rubber bladder gates because they had reached the end of their 30-year cycle.
"GBRA opted to replace the rubber bladders with a steel Obermeyer gate system that will not require such frequent replacement," Campbell said. "The Obermeyer gate system will also operate more efficiently and reliably for GBRA’s water supply customers in Calhoun County."
The barrier dam is designed to keep saltwater from seeping into the freshwater supply, which the GBRA diverts to cities, farms and industrial facilities. It is located about 10 miles from the mouth of the Guadalupe River.
Dam gates are raised during periods of high tide or low flow, according to the river authority.
"Low flow" is defined as the "flow of water in a stream during prolonged dry weather," according to the World Meteorological Organization. The area where the GBRA dam is in was in the U.S. Drought Monitor's "Extreme Drought" stage as of Aug. 29.