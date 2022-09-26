Commuters in Victoria
American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes.

Combined with record-high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive — so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters” — that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than an hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Victoria using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 five-year estimates.

The longest commute times in the country can predictably be found around East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; the New York City metro area; Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia;  and the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Victoria commutes

  • Average commute: 21.2 minutes
  • Workers with a one-hour-plus commute: 5.7%
  • Workers who drive to work: 91.1%
  • Workers who carpool to work: 11.4%
  • Workers who take public transportation to work: 0.8%
  • Workers who work from home: 5.5%
  • Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%
  • Worked outside county of residence: 21.37%

Worst metros to commute

  1. East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania: 40 minutes
  2. New York tri-state metro area: 37 minutes
  3. Stockton, California: 35.2 minutes
  4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area: 34.8 minutes
  5. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California: 34.1 minutes

Best metros to commute

  1. Grand Forks, North Dakota-Minnesota metro: 15.7 minutes
  2. Walla Walla, Washington: 15.8 minutes
  3. Dubuque, Iowa: 16.4 minutes
  4. Cheyenne, Wyoming: 16.4 minutes
  5. Great Falls, Montana: 16.5 minutes

