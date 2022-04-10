FILE - Downtown Houston Texas flag

The U.S. flag and Texas state flag fly in downtown Houston.

 Nate Hovee / Shutterstock.com

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Victoria found new jobs, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows.

Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Victoria in the second quarter of 2020.

State Capitol

The State Capitol sits beyond a lake on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 900 North Third Street in Baton Rouge, La.

7. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

13 people started new jobs in Baton Rouge from Victoria.

This was 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs.

No one started a new job in Victoria from Baton Rouge in the same time frame.

Net job flow: 13 to Baton Rouge.

McAllen
 

6. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission

18 people started a new job in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area from Victoria.

This was 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs.

20 people started a new job in Victoria from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission.

Net job flow: 2 to Victoria.

Corpus Christi

The Mirador del la Flor, or Overlook of the Flower, unveiled in 1997, honors Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The monument is located in downtown Corpus Christi overlooking the marina. 

5. Corpus Christi

56 people started a new job in Corpus Christi from Victoria.

This was 7.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs.

62 people started a new job in Victoria from Corpus Christi.

Net job flow: 6 to Victoria.

FILE - Texas State Capitol Dome

Dome of the Texas State Capitol building in downtown Austin.

4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

66 people started a new job in the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area from Victoria.

This was 9.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs.

69  people started a new job in Victoria from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown.

Net job flow: 3 to Victoria.

Downtown Dallas

Downtown Dallas. 

3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

81 people started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington from Victoria.

This was 11.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs.

73 people started a new job in Victoria from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington.

Net job flow: 8 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington.

FILE - Texas Economy COVID (copy)

River Walk in San Antonio, pictured in this March 3, 2021, file photo, is one attraction to the city. 

2. San Antonio-New Braunfels

104 people started a new job in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area from Victoria.

This was 14.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs.

110 people started a new job in Victoria from San Antonio-New Braunfels.

Net job flow: 6 to Victoria.

Downtown Houston

Downtown Houston.

1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

204 people started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land from Victoria.

This was 28.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs.

202 people started a new job in Victoria from the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land area.

Net job flow: 2 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land.

Keith Kohn is executive editor of The Victoria Advocate. He joined The Advocate after many years as local editor at newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York and California. Reach him at kkohn@vicad.com

 
