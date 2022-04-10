Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Victoria found new jobs, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows.
Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Victoria in the second quarter of 2020.
7. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
13 people started new jobs in Baton Rouge from Victoria.
This was 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs.
No one started a new job in Victoria from Baton Rouge in the same time frame.
Net job flow: 13 to Baton Rouge.
6. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
18 people started a new job in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area from Victoria.
This was 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs.
20 people started a new job in Victoria from McAllen-Edinburg-Mission.
Net job flow: 2 to Victoria.
5. Corpus Christi
56 people started a new job in Corpus Christi from Victoria.
This was 7.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs.
62 people started a new job in Victoria from Corpus Christi.
Net job flow: 6 to Victoria.
4. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
66 people started a new job in the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area from Victoria.
This was 9.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs.
69 people started a new job in Victoria from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown.
Net job flow: 3 to Victoria.
3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
81 people started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington from Victoria.
This was 11.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs.
73 people started a new job in Victoria from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington.
Net job flow: 8 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington.
2. San Antonio-New Braunfels
104 people started a new job in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area from Victoria.
This was 14.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs.
110 people started a new job in Victoria from San Antonio-New Braunfels.
Net job flow: 6 to Victoria.
1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
204 people started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land from Victoria.
This was 28.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs.
202 people started a new job in Victoria from the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
Net job flow: 2 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land.
