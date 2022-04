Metros sending the most people to Victoria

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Victoria, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Victoria from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from New Orleans in 2015-2019: 12 (#178 most common destination from New Orleans)- Migration from Victoria to New Orleans: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 12 to Victoria#29. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Amarillo in 2015-2019: 13 (#81 most common destination from Amarillo)- Migration from Victoria to Amarillo: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 13 to Victoria#28. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 13 (#310 most common destination from Atlanta)- Migration from Victoria to Atlanta: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 13 to Victoria#27. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Chicago in 2015-2019: 14 (#326 most common destination from Chicago)- Migration from Victoria to Chicago: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 14 to Victoria#26. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Waco in 2015-2019: 21 (#52 most common destination from Waco)
- Migration from Victoria to Waco: 71 (#13 most common destination from Victoria)
- Net migration: 50 to Waco

#25. Abilene, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Abilene in 2015-2019: 22 (#57 most common destination from Abilene)- Migration from Victoria to Abilene: 19 (#24 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 3 to Victoria#24. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Lake Charles in 2015-2019: 24 (#37 most common destination from Lake Charles)- Migration from Victoria to Lake Charles: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 24 to Victoria#23. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from College Station in 2015-2019: 24 (#77 most common destination from College Station)- Migration from Victoria to College Station: 86 (#8 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 62 to College Station#22. Morgantown, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Morgantown in 2015-2019: 28 (#51 most common destination from Morgantown)- Migration from Victoria to Morgantown: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 28 to Victoria#21. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Killeen in 2015-2019: 28 (#120 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Victoria to Killeen: 13 (#28 most common destination from Victoria)
- Net migration: 15 to Victoria

#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Portland in 2015-2019: 31 (#193 most common destination from Portland)- Migration from Victoria to Portland: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 31 to Victoria#19. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Beaumont in 2015-2019: 38 (#44 most common destination from Beaumont)- Migration from Victoria to Beaumont: 27 (#20 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 11 to Victoria#18. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from McAllen in 2015-2019: 38 (#67 most common destination from McAllen)- Migration from Victoria to McAllen: 73 (#12 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 35 to McAllen#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Charlotte in 2015-2019: 42 (#178 most common destination from Charlotte)- Migration from Victoria to Charlotte: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 42 to Victoria#16. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Anchorage in 2015-2019: 43 (#101 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Victoria to Anchorage: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)
- Net migration: 43 to Victoria

#15. Tyler, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Tyler in 2015-2019: 43 (#28 most common destination from Tyler)- Migration from Victoria to Tyler: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 43 to Victoria#14. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Tucson in 2015-2019: 46 (#127 most common destination from Tucson)- Migration from Victoria to Tucson: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 46 to Victoria#13. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Fargo in 2015-2019: 48 (#35 most common destination from Fargo)- Migration from Victoria to Fargo: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 48 to Victoria#12. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Brownsville in 2015-2019: 50 (#31 most common destination from Brownsville)- Migration from Victoria to Brownsville: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 50 to Victoria#11. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from San Jose in 2015-2019: 66 (#109 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Victoria to San Jose: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)
- Net migration: 66 to Victoria

#10. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from El Paso in 2015-2019: 67 (#91 most common destination from El Paso)- Migration from Victoria to El Paso: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 67 to Victoria#9. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Columbus in 2015-2019: 103 (#90 most common destination from Columbus)- Migration from Victoria to Columbus: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 103 to Victoria#8. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Longview in 2015-2019: 109 (#23 most common destination from Longview)- Migration from Victoria to Longview: 9 (#32 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 100 to Victoria#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Dallas in 2015-2019: 111 (#176 most common destination from Dallas)- Migration from Victoria to Dallas: 103 (#6 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 8 to Victoria#6. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Huntington in 2015-2019: 124 (#19 most common destination from Huntington)
- Migration from Victoria to Huntington: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)
- Net migration: 124 to Victoria

#5. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Lubbock in 2015-2019: 139 (#20 most common destination from Lubbock)- Migration from Victoria to Lubbock: 0 (#47 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 139 to Victoria#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from San Antonio in 2015-2019: 160 (#88 most common destination from San Antonio)- Migration from Victoria to San Antonio: 329 (#3 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 169 to San Antonio#3. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 259 (#11 most common destination from Corpus Christi)- Migration from Victoria to Corpus Christi: 187 (#4 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 72 to Victoria#2. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Austin in 2015-2019: 316 (#47 most common destination from Austin)- Migration from Victoria to Austin: 694 (#2 most common destination from Victoria)- Net migration: 378 to Austin#1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Victoria from Houston in 2015-2019: 634 (#51 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Victoria to Houston: 1,047 (#1 most common destination from Victoria)
- Net migration: 413 to Houston