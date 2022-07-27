Much like many other organizations around the country, Gulf Bend Center has been dealing with the "Great Resignation," as they have experienced job turnover from employees leaving the center.
However, with its board of directors approving its fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday afternoon, the center has established a $15 per hour base starting salary for all employees in hopes of making recruitment of new employees easier.
Over the last 12 months, the center has seen on average a 30% turnover in its staff, said Jeff Tunnell, Gulf Bend Center executive director.
This is the first time the center has set a base salary for recruitment, Tunnell said. In addition to the base salary, the 2023 budget includes merit-based raises of 3-5% and adjusting salaries for competitive and recruiting positions.
The center spends a lot of time on the challenges they face in retention and recruitment, he said. During exit interviews, employees said they enjoy the culture and people they work with but felt pay was lacking.
"Every program is going to be touched by this adjustment," Tunnell said. "It's going to add roughly $800,000 in increased compensation."
He said the base salary is expected to cause a ripple effect throughout the organization. The change isn't expected to be an end of salary adjustment, but it is a good start, he said.
"It costs us when we lose somebody, because it takes somebody to find them and getting them on board takes time," Tunnell said. "If we can save two or three or four staff into staying with these changes with this as motivation, then collectively we're on the right track."
In addition to these changes for the coming fiscal year, the center will be rewarding its employees with a one-time loyalty bonus from this fiscal year's lapsed salaries with bonuses ranging from $500-1,500 depending on how long they've been with the center.
The bonuses are expected to be on employees' Aug. 5 checks and will cost an estimated total of $117,000, according to the meeting agenda.
The center's board of directors approved a budget of $14,337,233 for the next fiscal year, up from $12,463,066 this year.
The board members also toured the completed phase 1 construction of Gulf Bend Center's first-floor renovation and the currently under construction phase 2 of renovations.
Renovated space is expected to bring better technology to help the center's clients, allow for more services such as ambulatory detox and provide additional space for the center's crisis teams and case managers, Tunnell said.
"It gives our staff the tools, a better environment, and in today's world everybody is remote," he said. "Access to providers who work remote will continue to provide access to services."
