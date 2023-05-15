It didn't matter if they were staff, nurses, or counselors, the reception for the retirement of longtime psychiatrist Dr. James Dotter was an emotional one at the Gulf Bend Center on Thursday.
For almost 18 years, Dotter has served as a psychiatrist at the center, helping treat patients and being a mentor to others as well as a friend.
"It's like when the quarterback leaves the team, you don't know what you're going to do without them," center nurse practitioner Angela Covarrubias said. "I feel like everyone should have a mentor like (Dotter). We'll probably have a better world. At least one more resilient."
Before coming to Gulf Bend Center, he earned his medical education at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth before choosing his psychiatric specialty in his residency in the U.S. Military in 1993. He practiced there until 1997, according to U.S. News and World Report. He tried his hand at private practice soon after, but stepped away and committed his services to the patients of Gulf Bend Center in 2005.
"The way that Dr. Dotter diagnoses people is you can tell a personality disorder by how many people are in the hallway talking about them and how long they are talking about them," joked Lane Johnson, chief clinical service officer. "You don't find that in the DSM (the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), but that's spot on and a lot of other things."
Johnson has been working at the center for 20 years and would often complain about the system in use over the years. But Dotter would always tell him to get over it and focus on the patients, Johnson said.
Dotter's greatest strengths while at center is the ability to respect and be receptive to the perspective of the staff and nurses and putting the patient first, he said.
"We're losing experience that can't be replaced. We're losing a perspective that is rare in psychiatrists that hopefully will live on in the people he has taught," Johnson said. "I'm hoping as we go on we don't lose it because he has always been one that reinforced that perspective that it's not always about the medicine. It's about the whole team."
Dotter reiterated that perspective as he gave his final words at his retirement reception.
"It's not about the medication," he said. "I tell therapists if the meds worked, that's great, we wouldn't need you. It's a very important thing to remember that you are here for a reason. The medication makes your patients a little better, but they need a lot more than just their medications."
Several center staff members shared their emotions and memories of Dotter Thursday afternoon, with many tearing up.
"I'll just see you at H-E-B Plus!," Dotter said.
Dotter doesn't plan to stop practicing psychiatry, but it is time for him to go on to his next chapter, he said. There are still other things he wants to do in life, as well as be there for key moments with his family as both his parents and children start to get older.
Dotter will finish with the center at the end of May, center Executive Director Jeff Tunnell said. Services aren't expected to be impacted by his departure, he said, but it will be difficult to replace Dotter, given his importance to the center during his time there.