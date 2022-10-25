The Gulf Bend Center is set to start a new partnership with the Victoria Independent School District called Bend the Trend, which aims to provide early intervention mental health services for students.
The program is in the developmental stages still, but the beta version is expected to start at Torres Elementary School in January.
"The school system, they can't start doing a whole lot until they are looking at second, third or fourth grade once they start to see we have a pattern or it starts affecting them academically," said Tracy Chase, center behavioral health director. "So what we're trying to talk about is the kids that are having struggles and problems but maybe they are doing OK academically so maybe they don't qualify for these school services. That's why early intervention is a big goal we're talking about here."
The Gulf Bend Center will provide a case manager, who they've already identified, to integrate within a team at the school, Chase said. The case manager will be there all day on campus working together with the school councilors and social and emotional behavioral support specialists to identify early warning signs and intervene.
The early warning signs the team will be looking for include outbursts, threats to themselves and or others, how they express their feelings, frequent absences, nurse visits and avoidance, she said.
"Some of those things kids are starting to do at a really early age," Chase said. "They might not be communicating trauma or anxiety because they really don't know what to call it, but we're starting to see these things pop up."
The case manager will also be trained to do crisis intervention as needed and will provide parents with support, as well, she said.
"I definitely see this as something that is going to be growing over the whole state," Chase said. "Mental health in schools has become a topic of conversation."
Both the school district and Gulf Bend Center are still trying to learn how each other works, she said.
"VISD is very excited and they are very much onboard," Chase said. "It's very promising."
Board members said the program is much needed in schools in general as they've had parents communicate to them the challenges their children go through.
"So many kids missed out these last two years just because of COVID, not just academics but social and emotional learning," Chase said. "Some of those natural playground moments we might have had and learned from, they missed out on all that and for some of these kids, that's a huge gap and made a significant difference."
There are children who are physically bigger and older but still don't have that mental and emotional growth they would have likely developed had the pandemic not happened, she said.
"They are playing a lot of catchup," chase said.