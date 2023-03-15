The Crossroads has needed an inpatient mental health care facility for years, and this year's legislative session presents an opportunity to get funding for a local inpatient mental health care facility.

With funding for inpatient mental health care facilities across the state up for discussion, the Gulf Bend Regional Collaborative lobbied Victoria Economic Development Corp. members for their support Tuesday morning.

Currently, when someone is going through a crisis and needs inpatient treatment, the Gulf Bend Center has to send them either to Austin or Houston with law enforcement, said Jeff Tunnell, Gulf Bend Center executive director. When they are done with the treatment, they must find their way back home.

"At the end of the day, we can do better," Tunnell said.

Previous discussions around a local inpatient facility have focused on an 18-bed facility being hosted at Citizens Medical Center in partnership with Gulf Bend Center and Houston-based Sun Behavioral Health, he said.

However, that small inpatient facility needs to be bigger to meet the community need or be viable long-term, Tunnell said.

Based on reports from the National Institute of Health, the ratio to meet a community's needs is 34.9 beds per 100,000 people. From that ratio, it is estimated the Crossroads would need a 60-bed patient facility to meet demand and be viable in the seven-county region, he said.

During the current legislative session, many rural areas are seeking funding for inpatient mental health facilities. The Gulf Bend Center is suggesting a 45,000-square-foot, 60-bed mental health inpatient facility, Tunnell said.

"Not that I'm competitive, but why can't we find something or someway to get an inpatient hospital here," he said. "We already know from data and research that the closer to family support, the greater chance of success."

Adding such a facility would shorten hospital stays, have fewer law enforcement transports out of the region, avoid unnecessary incarcerations and improve continuity of care after discharge, Tunnell said.

"I've always argued and made the point that whatever we do, it has to be sustainable for the long haul," Citizens CEO Mike Olson said. "The last thing I want to do is put something in place and find out it's not going to work financially or otherwise."

This legislative session, it is highly likely to get funding for such a project, with the state working with a budget surplus this session. Both state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and state Rep. Geanie Morrison have expressed support for such a project, Olson said.

The 60-bed inpatient facility is estimated to cost $35 million, with $33 million for construction, design and land acquisition and $2 million for startup cost and licenses, Tunnell said.

For the funding to be secured, community members and leadership should voice support to local representatives.

"Our representatives need to hear that this isn't just the 'Mike and Jeff' show," he said. "They need to hear that this is something our community is willing to support and be part of the overall conversation in order to fund this project."

Such support in writing to the representatives allows for them to show that there is just as much demand as other projects around the state, Tunnell said.

"The legislature has already put forward $2.42 billion just for mental health," Olson said. "That's why they feel strongly that this year might be the opportunity to get something done."

While it wouldn't be a fast project once the money is allocated, it can truly begin in earnest and make a difference once finished, he said.