A longtime barrel racer showed why some call her the "queen" of her league when she finished a time trial in just under 15 seconds on Sunday.
Spectators at the Brackenridge Main Event Center in Edna cheered as Kelly Warwick's horse turned sharply around three barrels, before exiting the dirt-filled arena in 14.8 seconds.
In barrel racing, a common event at Texas rodeos, riders guide their horses in a cloverleaf pattern around a set of barrels. As they go through the course one-by-one, competitors try to lead their galloping horses back to where they started as quickly as they can.
The Gulf Coast Barrel Racing Association hosted barrel racing and pole bending events Saturday and Sunday at the center. Pole bending involves contestants guiding their horses around a series of poles.
Warwick, 52, has saddled up for barrel races for over 40 years.
"I was here when it (the GCBRA) started, so I guess I'm a dinosaur," Warwick said.
Today there are over 200 GCBRA members, ranging from young children to seniors. The association benefits from a "family-oriented" atmosphere, President Denise Falls said.
"We have members that started years ago and now their children and grandchildren are part of it," Falls said.
Sandy Livingston, 66, remembers when the group hosted board meetings on the back of a flatbed trailer. She said members of the organization have always been friendly and caring.
"These are my barrel racing buddies. If I get in a bind, I'll call them and they'll be there," Livingston said.
The horses, some of which compete into their 20s, can be passed down from one competitor to another, Falls said.
First-year barrel racer Addisyn Nance rides Brother and Nemo, both of which were ridden by other competitors.
"I like going fast," Addisyn, 11, said of her experiences inside the arena.
Some may only think of barrel racing as a sport for women and girls, but men and boys can be admitted into the GCBRA, Falls said.
In GCBRA barrel racing events, division winners receive the same payouts, even if racers in one division are all faster than racers in another division.
"It's basically a level playing field," Falls said. "It allows our beginners to come here and grow and progress in their ability."
The barrel racing association can also award its members with certificates for new saddles, buckles and other equipment, which can all be very expensive, Falls said.
Working alongside is association Vice President Brettni Curtis. Both Curtis and Falls, former barrel racers themselves, said they enjoy getting to teach young riders about sportsmanship and responsibility through riding.
"I like seeing the growth with the kids, seeing how the kids and their horses progress throughout the years," Curtis said.
Since she is not paid to do her job, Falls said she does her work out of love for barrel racing and the people who are part of it.
"There's sweat and tears, but it's rewarding," Falls said.
The Gulf Coast barrel racing season is almost year-round, as it starts in January and ends in October. Around 25 association-sponsored events take place each year in cities along the Texas coast, such as Edna, Wharton and Angleton.
The finals of the 2023 season will be at the Brackenridge center on Oct. 21.