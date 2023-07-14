Gunfire shatters stained glass, damages interior of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral
Buy Now

A damaged glass window from of the bullets that struck Our Lady of Victory Cathedral in Victoria.

 Patrick Sloan-Turner | pturner@vicad.com

Violence struck Our Lady of Victory Cathedral sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

At least two bullets struck the front of the cathedral, damaging a glass window and a stained glass window inside the building, according to Rev. Kirby Hlavaty.

Hlavaty said he discovered broken glass when entering the building just before the 6 a.m. Mass and then came upon bullet holes in separate windows. He then called police.

Gunfire shatters stained glass, damages interior of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral
Buy Now

Rev. Kirby Hlavaty looks at the damage done to the glass on Friday morning at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
Gunfire shatters stained glass, damages interior of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral
Buy Now

A bullet hole on one of the stained glass window inside Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.

Police had not released information by midmorning, but were expected later Friday.

No motive was apparent, Hlavaty said.

Hlavaty said he was “crestfallen” when he realized someone had fired a gun on the church.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

Our Lady of Victory Cathedral
Buy Now

Gunfire overnight on July 13-14 shattered a window and stained-glass window inside Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.

Patrick Sloan-Turner is the Victoria Advocate's Education Reporter. Contact him at 361-580-6519 or by email at pturner@vicad.comFollow him on Twitter at @PatSloanTurner.

Tags