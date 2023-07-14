Gunfire shatters stained glass, damages interior of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral

Violence struck Our Lady of Victory Cathedral sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.
At least two bullets struck the front of the cathedral, damaging a glass window and a stained glass window inside the building, according to Rev. Kirby Hlavaty.
Hlavaty said he discovered broken glass when entering the building just before the 6 a.m. Mass and then came upon bullet holes in separate windows. He then called police.
Police had not released information by midmorning, but were expected later Friday.
No motive was apparent, Hlavaty said.
Hlavaty said he was “crestfallen” when he realized someone had fired a gun on the church.
