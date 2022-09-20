H-E-B stores in Victoria and throughout the southern half of the state have added a store-branded debit card and some banking functions to their portfolio of customer services, which now also include auto registration renewals.
The company recently introduced the debit card, which offers a 5% cash-back discount on many store-branded products. It won't provide cash back on prescriptions, fuel, car washes, gift cards and a few other items. If you use an in-store ATM to get cash with the card, there is no fee from the machine.
You can keep balances on the debit card, which is issued by Pathward N.A., a banking company. A balance up to $2,000 will earn you 6% yield, but over $2,000 and the yield changes to 0.5%. Like other branded debit cards, you link this card to your bank account and the money flows between the two.
In August, Victoria County commissioners authorized the two stores in Victoria to handle vehicle registration renewals. Those will be completed at the customer service area, where store employees will be trained to interact the vehicle registration system.