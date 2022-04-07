Doug Wallace, general manager at H-E-B plus!, stands in front of the store for a portrait on Wednesday in Victoria. He started as a bagger at age 16 in San Antonio, and moved to the Victoria location in 1999. Friday marks his 48th year with the company.
If you were lucky enough to be at Victoria’s H-E-B plus! grocery on Thursday morning, you experienced a party.
Longtime store manager Doug Wallace, 64, celebrated not just his birthday, but also his retirement after 48 years with the company.
While Wallace knew something special was coming his way ahead of his retirement on Friday, he said he hardly expected to be surprised with a massive parade in his honor filled with members of the community and his H-E-B family.
“I just want to say thank you,” Wallace said, standing before a giant golden throne from which he watched the parade in the store's parking lot at 6106 N. Navarro St. “You guys did a great job of keeping it secret.”
Wallace said in the morning he saw the shopping carts blocking off a huge swath of the parking lot and thought, “Oh no, this is going to be bigger than I ever would have imagined.”
And big it was.
As classic rock music played through speakers, Wallace watched on as a stream of people from the community and the store walked by, hugged him, took photos and thanked and congratulated him. People marched past with giant, faux birthday cakes and cardboard cutouts of Wallace’s head.
Doug Wallace, general manager at H-E-B plus!, stands in front of the store for a portrait on Wednesday in Victoria. He started as a bagger at age 16 in San Antonio, and moved to the Victoria location in 1999. Friday marks his 48th year with the company.
Doug Wallace, general manager at H-E-B plus!, stands in front of the store for a portrait on Wednesday in Victoria. He started as a bagger at age 16 in San Antonio, and moved to the Victoria location in 1999. Friday marks his 48th year with the company.
The parade was led by people holding a banner that read “Doug’s last tour,” and scores of people, including Wallace himself, wore T-shirts with Wallace’s name written in the iconic AC/DC font on the front, complete with tour dates, or highlights of his career, on the back. Just about every store department honored him in its own way, members of the Victoria police and fire departments drove by and area elementary and middle school students showed their appreciation for him, with the Cade Middle School band playing “We Will Rock You” and their cheerleaders performing two cheers created just for Wallace.
Even other retired H-E-B employees participated in the parade, and as they rode past Wallace in a golf cart he hopped on the back and took it for a spin around the parking lot.
It was a great to honor a man that has been in Victoria since 1999 and started his career with H-E-B as a bagger 48 years ago.
“At the age of 16, I didn’t have any aspirations of being here for 40 years,” Wallace said. “I certainly didn’t. I just wanted to make some money and buy a car and take my girlfriend to a movie, just like most young people. And here we are. It’s a beautiful company and I couldn’t have been in a better place.”
Wallace still remembers the Saturday morning in 1974 that he stepped inside a San Antonio H-E-B and asked for a job.
“It was a really, really lengthy interview. Probably lasted five minutes,” he joked.
The next day, Wallace was at the front of the store bagging groceries, wearing a white shirt and a clip-on bowtie. He still wears a button-down shirt today, but he’s replaced the bowtie with a nametag that has his years of service proudly printed on the corner and a pairs of H-E-B themed socks that he wears to work every day.
From his entry-level bagger position, Wallace steadily climbed the H-E-B ladder. He soon transitioned to the store stocking crew and eventually was promoted to lead a crew of his own, which he said helped develop his leadership skills.
“With stocking, you face a lot of unexpected challenges,” he said. “It helps your decision-making process and grows your leadership, giving direction to a bunch of different guys and evaluating talent. Who can do what, who needs a little help and so on and so forth.”
Wallace eventually became a store leader in San Antonio, and made his way to Victoria in 1999. He started out as manager of H-E-B when it was still in the shopping center that is now occupied by Ace Hardware and Ashley Furniture, and continued to lead the store when H-E-B plus! opened in November 2006.
Wallace said some of his strongest memories of working at H-E-B are those of giving back to community. He looked back on the H-E-B mobile kitchen and support vehicles rolling down Navarro Street after Hurricane Harvey to feed the community and nights spent at the Victoria Livestock Show auction helping to pay for student’s college educations.
“Our company puts so much back into the communities where they operate,” he said. “I couldn’t even begin to tell you how much H-E-B has put back into Victoria and surrounding communities through donations and support.”
One of the places H-E-B helps out is the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, members of which were in Wallace’s parade. H-E-B sends multiple truckloads of food to the food bank each month.
That commitment to public service starts at the top, Wallace said.
He recalled a corporate presentation he attended while still a young assistant store manager in San Antonio. The company served a meal of fajitas, rice and beans prior to the presentation. After lunch, as the first presenter began to speak, Wallace noticed out of the corner of his eye someone get up and start moving around.
“I was thinking to myself it was so rude to get up while he’s starting his presentation. I casually glance across, and it’s Charles Butt, the owner of the company, and he’s cleaning plates off the tables,” Wallace said, tears starting to form in his eyes. “I’ll never forget that picture in my mind. I thought, ‘Wow. If you ever need a picture of servitude, this guy owns the company and he’s cleaning up everybody’s plates.”
As part of his daily duties, Wallace made his rounds through the store on Wednesday morning just like he always did. He picked up a broom that had fallen down, cleaned up an errant bag that had blown across the floor and pushed a cooler containing seafood into its proper position. Most of all, though, he greeted every employee in his path. He knew their names and joked with them, asked to take pictures. The H-E-B workers weren’t just employees, they were family and friends.
“At some point, I realized that in my role, you have the ability to touch so many lives in a way that probably makes a difference,” Wallace said. “You don’t even realize it at the time. It might be as simple as asking question about how somebody’s family is doing or making sure that someone is taken care of, and you’re aware that they have a health issue or just giving a listening ear to people that need to share what’s going on in their lives.”
While making his rounds, customer and friend Steve Fotiades, 64, greeted Wallace with a smile. Fotiades, a retired chemical plant worker, didn’t know how Wallace could do the job.
“To me, keeping up with the people and the inventory, it’s got to be a crazy job,” he said.
Wallace’s replacement will have big shoes to fill, but he’s got years of experience to back him up as well.
Roland Meza, formerly H-E-B’s regional director for curbside delivery, will take over as store manager.
“He’s a youngster,” Wallace joked, before adding that in 30 years Meza, too, will be interviewed for his retirement.
In his former position, Meza was able to get well acquainted with Victoria, he said.
“I’m very familiar with the store because, of course, over the last few years with COVID, (curbside) really grew up even more,” Meza said. Meza was in Victoria once every two weeks or so, he said, as he traveled from “Bay City to Gonzalez down to Kingsville.”
Recommended For You
Cody covers the business beat for the Advocate. He can be reached at (361) 580-6504 or cbaird@vicad.com
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.