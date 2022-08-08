Victoria County residents will soon be able to renew their vehicle registrations when they shop for groceries at two H-E-B locations.

The Victoria County Commissioners Court approved a plan on Monday to allow both the 1505 E. Rio Grande St. H-E-B and H-E-B plus! at 6106 N. Navarro St. to use space in their stores for vehicle registration services. Currently, registrations can be obtained at the Victoria County Tax Office and online at renw.txdmv.gov.

Victoria County Tax Assessor Ashley Hernandez said in the meeting the option of renewing registrations at H-E-B stores would allow more people to complete the task after their work hours. The county tax office is open 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Registration services at H-E-B’s Business Center would be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers with an expired tag that is no more than nine months old can visit H-E-B to renew registrations, Hernandez said. The service would cost residents $74.50.

Good news for the county — there is no cost to open a registration center at H-E-B and most of the equipment used for the renewal process does not need to be provided.

“If (drivers) have the renewal notice that they get in the mail, H-E-B has to provide the scanners used to scan that,” Hernandez said. “(H-E-B) provides the printers, the ink. The only thing we control is the registration stickers we supply.”

H-E-B’s vehicle registration service will be staffed only by trained store managers and cashiers, Hernandez said.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Janak voiced his support for the idea at Monday’s meeting.

“This would relieve some of the parking pressure we have downtown,” Janak said.

Hernandez and Janak said the new centers could cut the need for northern Victoria County residents to drive downtown to renew vehicle registrations.

By allowing H-E-B stores to help local drivers update their vehicle registrations, Victoria County would join a number of Texas counties that already permit the service to be completed outside of a government office.

“We actually visited Nueces County to get all the details and see how it works,” Hernandez said.