Jimmy Smith remembers getting home from basketball games and spending hours watching tape with his father.
More often than not, Mike Smith, who was the head coach at Victoria High for 26 seasons, would have his son go over possession after possession.
“Being a coach’s son meant after games, we would go home and he would hand me the remote and I’d have to rewind it,” Jimmy Smith said. “But I loved it.”
Jimmy Smith started playing basketball at a young age and didn’t stop until after his third season at Texas A&M.
Smith was part of the 1992 Victoria High team that reached the state final, was selected USA Texas Player of the Year in 1992, was named Mr. Texas Basketball in 1993, and was voted to the UIL’s All-Century team in 2010.
“He just fell in love with the game when he was about 3- or 4-years old,” said Mike Smith, who is currently the girls golf coach at Victoria East. “He really, really worked hard and played all the time.”
Jimmy Smith will add another honor when he is inducted into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Hall of Fame.
Smith will be a member of the Class of 2023 and induction ceremonies will be held in May in San Antonio.
“It seems like the high school basketball days are so long ago,” Jimmy Smith said. “It’s nice to bring back those memories and think about how much of a special time that was.”
Jimmy Smith, 50, is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer for FC Dallas, and has worked for the soccer team since 2010.
The Hall of Fame induction will allow Jimmy Smith to join Mike Smith, who was a member of the Class of 2015.
“That’s really amazing.” Mike Smith said.
Jimmy Smith has a number of memories from his playing days, but the Stingarees’ run to the state tournament is at the top of the list.
“Growing up a coach’s son, I went to so many state tournaments,” Jimmy Smith. “To be able to actually play on that court was pretty special. To play with all the guys on that team was pretty fun.
“If I remember, we started out and we weren’t playing very well,” he added. “I think it was in December at the Alvin Tournament we lost the first two games to teams we shouldn’t have lost to. But from that tournament on, we just went on this run.”
Jimmy Smith stays in touch with basketball by coaching his oldest son, Sam, who will be a sophomore at Plano West, on a Plano Sports Authority summer league team.
“I’ve been doing it for six or seven years now,” he said. “Sometimes, I’ll get out on the court and play with them.”