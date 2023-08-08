HALLETTSVILLE — Levi Montgomery was aware of Hallettsville’s success under Tommy Psencik when became the Brahmas’ athletic director and head football coach in February.
Montgomery, who was an assistant at Cuero last season, decided to make very few schematic changes.
He kept Tim Bridges as offensive coordinator and Carson Schindler as defensive coordinator.
“What we do offensively is similar to what we do in Cuero,” Montgomery said during practice at Brahma Memorial Stadium.”So I thought rather than me come in and make 120 guys learn something else, how about I just learn their terminology. That’s really all it is, is a difference in terminology.”
Montgomery has brought to Hallettsville the high-tempo workouts that he experienced at Cuero.
“We’re just trying to win the day,” Montgomery said. “We can’t control what happened yesterday and we can’t control what’s going to happen tomorrow. When you get the kids to buy into it and really attack it, that’s what we try to do. Stack a bunch of good days on top of each other.”
The players have embraced Montogmery’s enthusiasm and intensity.
“Coach Montgomery brings a lot of energy to the team,” said senior Layne Gerke, who recently committed to attend Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on. “Everyone is starting to buy into him and things are going great.”
The Brahmas upset District 12-3A, Division I favorite Hitchcock last season, only to lose to Yoakum and go into the playoffs as the fourth seed.
Hallettsville lost to eventual state champion Franklin in the bi-district playoffs.
“I like this team’s bond with one another,” Gerke said. “We used to be a young team, but now we have a lot of experience. Our offensive line is really experienced, and we have a lot of guys who came out this year. We’re out working out and we leave and we hang out together. It’s just something special.”
A big plus for the Brahmas is the return of quarterback Jorian Wilson, who was injured in the last season’s opening game against Shiner and lost for the season.
“I feel great,” Wilson said. “I got a lot stronger since I was out. We can be really good. We’re going to be really tough.”
Hallettsville will field one of its fastest teams with a number of players who qualified for the state track meet.
“Our skill players are really, really fast,” Gerke said. “We have a lot of speed around the field.”
The Brahmas will utilize their speed, but know their success will be determined by their strength up front.
“We’ve got some guys who can run,” Montgomery said. “We’re excited about our line. We’ve got some good young linemen and that will be the key is continuing to build those guys up. If our line gels, we have a chance to have some success.”
NOTE: Gerke earned the preferred walk-on offer from Texas A&M after being clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an Aggies camp.
“It’s just a dream come true,” Gerke said. “I wouldn’t go to any other school. It’s been my dream school since I was a little kid.”