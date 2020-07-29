World War II veteran Arthur Etzler, 100, and his wife Rosemary, 92, pose for a portrait inside of their home in Hallettsville. Arthur Etzler was drafted and served for three years in the war before returning to Hallettsville.
HALLETTSVILLE — In the century he’s lived, Arthur Etzler has seen the world. But he’s always called Hallettsville home.
The walls of the house he and his wife Rosemary, 92, built in 1954, which lies just down U.S. 77 from the farmhouse he grew up in, are lined with memories. One glass-paneled frame holds a photo of Etzler in a soldier’s uniform, along with one of the three Bronze Stars he earned during his service in World War II. Shelves are lined with photos of the Etzler family. And a rainbow-colored quilt hung on one wall displays photos of the couple’s sprawling family tree: six children, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
