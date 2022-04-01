HALLETTSVILLE — A Crossroads ranch, it turns out, is where the wild things are.
Many of the animals living at Carriages Camels and Critters have traveled throughout the state to make petting zoo appearances at birthday parties, parades and weddings. Now at their new home, a few miles south of Hallettsville off U.S. 77, they seem content to let others make the drive.
“Spring break was popular,” said Jessica Meade, who runs the operation. “The grand opening, we had about 800 people here.”
The ranch opened its gates to the public on March 12, but the animals aren’t exactly new in town. Meade and her husband, Valmon Meade, combined their carriage rental and petting zoo businesses a few years ago and formed Carriages Camels and Critters.
From there, the Meades took their operation on the road.
Valmon Meade found their current location December 2020, which gave them the opportunity to make their animal enclosures USDA compatible, a requirement for showing some of the less-common creatures in their menagerie. And it had the perfect house for keeping watch over their eclectic herd.
“Our Realtor, he said this house was going to require somebody that had a vision,” said Valmon Meade. “And she and I had a vision, and we envisioned all this.”
Many of the four-legged residents at the Meades’ ranch will be a familiar shape to any visitor who’s taken a drive on a country road. Chief, who makes his living by pulling the occasional carriage, is distinctly a horse. BB and Smudge are piglets, and Boots is a small goat, whose black socks give the appearance of wearing boots.
Others come from a bit farther afield. Stickers is an Indian crested porcupine, who enjoys carrots and other root vegetables. “Roofus” is a wallaby, who wouldn’t turn down a chin scratch or two. Humphrey and Walter, a camel and water buffalo, form the ranch’s odd couple.
“They’re best friends,” said Jessica Meade. “But you know how you all have that friend that’s like, kind of annoying, but you still like their company? That’s their relationship.”
Valmon Meade, who began by working on and renting out the eponymous carriages through his Heritage Carriage Company, said putting it all together is an ongoing process.
“We’re going to be evolving,” he said. “We’re going to be doing different stuff all the time.” That means more events, more enclosures, more installations — and, they hope, finding a girlfriend for Stickers.
Visitors to the ranch can rent a carriage, pet some animals and take walking tours of the property. Wednesday morning’s “Ewe and Me Storytime,” which they used to host at the Gonzales library, takes place in the ranch’s “Jungle Party Room,” which guests can also rent for private occasions.
Carriages Camels and Critters is located at 228 County Road 1H, Hallettsville, TX 77964. They can be contacted by phone at 830-339-1001
