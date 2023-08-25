SHINER — From its first drive of the season, Hallettsville looked in control.
Its season-opening game against Shiner started with a six-play drive that gashed the defense on the ground, with rushes coming from four different players. The drive was capped with a 55-yard touchdown run by Brahmas' running back and offensive Swiss Army Knife, senior Jashaun Price.
On the play, Price showed good balance, breaking tackles along the right side before getting into the secondary and reversing field for the score.
"I saw people coming (and said), 'Why not cut it back'?," Price said.
Price's first touchdown of the night showcased a mix of skills, but he wasn't done yet.
The all-purpose back caught a touchdown pass and threw a touchdown on a gadget play, all before half time in a commanding 41-8 win over the Comanches on Friday night at Comanche Stadium.
Price finished with 71 yards rushing on six carries to go along with two catches for 18 yards and a 23-yard touchdown pass.
"He's the type of kid to work," said Hallettsville head coach Levi Montgomery. "He's going to do everything. He plays hard every single day. So, to see him have this game ... (I'm) not at all surprised."
At times, Shiner's defense made things tough for Hallettsville junior quarterback Jorian Wilson.
The Comanches' front seven brought pressure all night, and in the first half overmatched Hallettsville's offensive line at times. A handful of passes by Wilson were off the mark due to Shiner's pressure which forced a fumble off of a sack in the first half.
Still, Shiner head coach Daniel Boedecker said his team has much to work on after Friday's lopsided result.
"We got a lot of learning experience in tonight, which is going to help us down the road," Boedecker said.
The Shiner squad had a handful of self-inflicted wounds during the game, committing eight penalties, five of which were false starts. Comanche quarterback Carson Schuette completed two of six passes and threw an interception to Hallettsville's Wilson.
The biggest difference between the two teams on Friday was the Brahmas' ability to capitalize on explosive plays. Three of Hallettsville's touchdowns came on plays of more than 35 yards.
"We didn't do a very good job of tackling," Boedecker said, while also giving credit to the Brahmas.
He also thought his team could have done better in taking angles to the ball carrier.
"We got to work on our consistency on both sides of the ball right now," he added.
Hallettsville finished with 383 yards of total offense, with 274 yards coming on the ground. Senior running back Damarion Austin had a game-high 97 rushing yards on seven carries. Seven different Brahmas' players carried the ball for positive yardage.
"There was a lot of guys that touched the football tonight," Montgomery said. "And that's really a balanced offense when so many guys are getting touches."
With a score of 20-8 at half, Shiner made their mark in spurts through the first two quarters. The longest run of the day came from Shiner senior running back Trace Bishop, who made a few defenders miss on the way to a 56-yard dash that would set up Shiner's only score of the day. Bishop tallied 88 yards on 12 carries.
Still, after half, Hallettsville's offensive attack was too much for Shiner to handle, as the Brahmas would go on to score 21 unanswered points over the next two quarters.
"Anytime you can beat a county rival in a neighboring town, you're going to be happy with that," Montgomery said. "There's stuff to clean up, but heck, we'll worry about that tomorrow. A win is a win."