There may not be a district in Class 3A that has more talent at quarterback than District 12-3A, Division I.
Columbus’ Adam Schobel is a Baylor commit, Hitchcock’s Lloyd Jones holds multiple Division I offers, Yoakum’s Zachary Taylor is an Army commit and Hallettsville’s Jorian Wilson returns to the field this fall after being injured in the beginning of last season.
“All of those guys are going to pose problems for defenses,” Hallettsville head coach Levi Montgomery said. “It’s not as if any of those programs are going to be one dimensional, there’s running backs too, our defensive coordinator is going to have to be on his toes.”
In 2022 Hitchcock emerged as district champs thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker over Columbus. The district championship was very close to being a three-way tie at the top, but in the regular season’s final week Yoakum beat Hallettsville 34-21.
District games are always big, but in this district that sense is even heightened. Hallettsville’s loss in week 11 meant that instead of being potentially the top seed, they went all the way down to being the fourth seed and faced eventual state champions Franklin in the first round of the playoffs.
Being paired with a district that features Franklin, Cameron Yoe and Lorena means that success in district play is necessary if you intend to make a deep playoff run.
The defending district champions are held in high esteem by their district foes. There has been plenty said about the speed Hitchcock possesses and the district is highly aware of the challenges they present.
“Hitchcock I would say is probably the most talented team in the state,” Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson said. “They got a lot of speed, they have receivers with SEC offers and their quarterback has been offered by a bunch of places as well.”
This season Yoakum brings the bulk of their roster back and with the addition of Taylor they’re upgrading their quarterback position and allowed last year’s quarterback Ty Gordon to play receiver and defensive back, so Robinson believes he’s upgrading two positions.
Hallettsville, on the other hand, played almost the entirety of 2022 without their starting quarterback and are looking forward to the return of Wilson to the only district opponent that beat Hitchcock a season ago.