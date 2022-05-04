Latino businesses have seen growing support from the community, business owners in downtown Victoria said on Wednesday, the day before major celebrations for Cinco de Mayo.

"There are some great businesses downtown," said Krystin Ortiz, 40. "If you have a thriving downtown, you have a thriving city."

Victoria observes two Cinco de Mayo celebrations downtown on Thursday.

Ortiz, who owns the Santa Rita Market at 107 W. Santa Rosa St., was honored by the Victoria City Council on Tuesday night with a Keep Victoria Beautiful Award for the transformation of her business. She sells merchandise from local artists such as woven and leather hats and purses, earrings and ceramic figures. Everything is handmade for the store by local artists.

"I feel when we have small storefronts, it catches people's attention," Ortiz said. "When they come in, they have a personal experience, which is probably the most important thing."

She said she was impressed with how supportive the local community had been.

"Victoria is definitely growing as far as I can tell," Ortiz said. "When you make something more appealing, people want to spend time down here."

Because of the businesses already here, revitalizing the downtown makes those workers want to walk around and see what it here, she said.

The city on Thursday is focusing on the Cinco de Mayo celebrations, which is scheduled from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at DeLeon Plaza. The event is sponsored by Glazer Beer and Beverage. May 5th is a huge festival day among Mexican-American and many Latin Americans living in the United States. Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican victory over the more powerful French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. May 5th is typically celebrated mainly in America.

Latino businesses have found a home in the city's downtown. El Paso Tacos and Tequila Manager Andres Mendoza, 25, said he spent four months helping set up the business at 212 S. Main St. During that time, he said there was very little foot traffic around.

"Now we see a lot of people in the afternoon," Mendoza said. "After 5 p.m. it was dead here, but that has changed."

Even though the city is only three hours from Mexico, Mendoza said the spicier Southern Mexican cuisine at his restaurant gave patrons a different taste of Mexican food, which is often Americanized. The restaurant is brightly decorated on both floors with elaborate paintings of skeletal figures similar to Catrinas, Mexican Day of the Dead figures used in the celebration of loved ones who have passed on.

The Latin decorations at Casa De Luna Gift Shop at 209 S. Main St. are authentic and hand-made, said Chris Melendez, 34. Inside are more statues of Catrinas, who acts as a patron who guides the souls of the dead, she said.

"I get asked a lot about Catrinas," Melendez said.

During the Day of the Dead celebration, which will be Nov. 2, Mexican-Americans honor loved ones who have died, Melendez said.

"It's just about love and celebration," she said.

The Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., has been downtown for a decade, said Genevieve Robles, 42. She is a member of the Victoria Main Street Board of Directors and said she hopes to see more businesses come to downtown.

"We've seen an increase in out-of-towners. A lot of people who live here haven't been down here lately," she said. "We were trying to bring more people down here and it has been working."