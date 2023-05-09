The verdict was in for self-described seafood fans George and Brenda Garza.
After their inaugural visit to Surfing Crab Express on Monday afternoon, they gave a confident thumbs up to the new seafood restaurant in Victoria.
"We'll be back," George Garza, a 41-year-old Victoria resident, said. His wife agreed.
Like a lot of folks in Victoria County, the Garzas knew they had to try out the new spot after hearing about it. So, after a visit to town and a trip to the Victoria Mall, the couple decided to have lunch. They were pleased with their shared plate of boiled crab legs, shrimp, corn and more.
Since opening in mid-April, Surfing Crab Express has filled a strip-mall location opened by the now-closed Hawaiian Poke & Ramen at 5206 N. Navarro St., Suite 300. It marks the sixth and most recent location in the family owned, Corpus-Christi-based Surfing Crab chain.
Manager Joseph Andri said this location is the only Surfing Crab to feature the "Express" label attached to its name, which was added because of the restaurant's drive-thru, smaller market and slightly-more limited alcohol options. Andri said owner Ming Lin decided to move in after the owner of Hawaiian Poke, a friend, told him he planned to close because of too little business.
With a handful of diners seated inside Surfing Crab Express a little after 3 p.m. on a Monday, the new restaurant seemed to be getting off on the right foot.
Surfing Crab offers a wide menu, with items ranging from burgers, fried pickles and chicken nuggets to hushpuppies, fried fish and, of course, boiled seafood, which is what the eatery specializes in.
When it comes to seafood, Surfing Crab has plenty to work with. There's not only shrimp, crawfish and clams, but also three varieties of crab, lobster tails, calamari, mussels and more.
Customers also are asked to choose seasonings, which are secret recipes and specially made in-house, spiciness and additions like potatoes, sausage, boiled eggs, steamed and fried rice, french fries, Cajun fries and even steamed broccoli.
Surfing Crab is also an option for those planning a party.
The menu offers bulk seafood prices and combos, and the dining room is spacious for large groups. There's also a bar with beer served on tap and wine hopefully soon to follow, Andri said.
Although it's first-come, first-serve, Andri said guests are welcome to save tables.