Hundreds of area residents gathered at the Victoria Community Center on Tuesday for the city’s Fourth of July festivities, while hundreds more flocked to nearby lots by sundown to view the fireworks display.
Starting at 5 p.m., the Victoria Parks and Recreation department put on an entertainment-filled evening of live music, a car show, a cornhole tournament and more for the city’s Fourth of July Blastoff.
With Texas gaining statehood in late 1845, Tuesday marked the 178th Fourth of July for Victoria as part of the U.S. and provided an opportunity for the city to throw its residents a patriotic celebration.
For Victoria parks department assistant director Kimblery Zygmant and her team, the goal is always to create an event that caters to all of Victoria’s families and residents.
“It’s a great local, family event with free admission,” Zygmant said. “We just try and make it a fun event to come out on July 4 to enjoy some music, play some games, visit with family, eat some great food and see some fireworks.”
Upon arrival, guests strolled past '60s-era American muscle cars like the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet classics such as the Camaro and Chevelle, among others on display.
Gary Moses — or Brother Gary as he’s known to most — emceed the night’s live entertainment, which was headlined by Austin-based country-rock group Micky and the Motorcars. By the time the group took the stage, the sun had set just enough for the crowd of more than 100 seated in front of the stage to catch a break from the heat.
The city’s Fourth of July celebration is a staple for Victoria resident Olga Vidaurri, 56, who said she and her family have been coming for around 10 years.
“I love it, and we love the music,” Vidaurri said of this year’s festivities. “The kids look forward to it and we love the atmosphere. Everything is always clean and safe.”
Many at the event were families, like Victoria couple Hector Ortiz, 45, and Amanda Garcia, 36, who brought food and set up a tent to provide shade for them and their two children on the sweltering day. It was the family’s second year attending and Garcia said they plan to participate for years to come.
“Oh, we're definitely going to make it like a tradition for us,” Garcia said. “The kids love the fireworks … They love the (vendors') treats, especially the snow cones and ice cream.”
Aside from the parks department, other sponsors for the Fourth of July event included Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, Miller Lite, Caterpillar, Waste Management and 93.3-The Wolf, according to the city’s website. Not far from the music stage and beer vendor, the parks department organized a cornhole tournament that lasted until nearly dusk.
Following Micky and the Motorcars’ final tune, the much-anticipated fireworks display began. For around 30 minutes, a full array of colors lit up attendees' faces and filled the Crossroads sky.
As one of the many workers tasked with putting together an enjoyable event for city residents, Zygmant said she saw signs that her team’s efforts were a success.
“I see a lot of people smiling, I think everyone’s really enjoying it,” Zygmant said. “It’s been a great night.”