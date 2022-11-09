For some, a visit to New York means trips to the Statue of Liberty, Central Park and, maybe, a trip into Queens or Brooklyn.
For Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., a visit last weekend to New York meant seeing all of this from the comfort of his running shoes. Titas ran in, and completed, the New York City Marathon, which includes running in each of the five boroughs of New York City: from Staten Island to Brooklyn, then Queens, the Bronx and finally into Manhattan.
Titas, 41, said his placement was lucky just a lucky draw, because as a tourist with no connection to New York, he was able to get great views of some special New York sights, especially when he was crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge connecting Staten Island to Brooklyn.
"I was on the top of the bridge," he said. "And then I was on the left side of the bridge. So when you start in Staten Island and you run to Brooklyn, I was on the left side of the bridge. So I got to see the Statue of Liberty and the skyline of Manhattan. And that was just luck that I was able to."
He crossed a few bridges along the way, but the Verrazzano, a double-decker bridge with 13 lanes of interstate traffic between the two levels, was the largest. (It has a central span of 4,260 feet and was the longest suspension bridge in the world from the time it was built in 1964 until it was bested by the Humber Bridge in Yorkshire, England, in 1981.)
"You go Brooklyn to Queens. I think it's called the Pulaski Bridge," he said. "And then you go over the 59th Street Bridge, the Queensboro Bridge, from Queens into Manhattan. And then there's two small bridges … over the Bronx River and back."
The 26.2-mile run is arduous and took months of training, Titas said.
"I started in June," he said. "And I started it with 1 mile. Next week, I ran 2, and it just kept building on. My long runs were on the weekends. I would map it out on Google Earth and just try and do a loop. I'd start at my house and finish at my house."
But his practices, mostly during the heat of a South Texas summer, never got up to 26 miles, Titas said.
"I got up to 20, 20 was my longest run," he said. "The long runs started hitting like in August, I started hitting you know, 15 miles. And we have an infant in the house. And we have a lot. We're very busy at VEDC, and work and the family came first.
"So I was trying to fit my runs around that. So sometimes runs would be in the middle of the night. Sometimes they would be in the middle of the day. And those were slow, hard runs."
In the heat, he'd make sure to run from convenience store to convenience store so he could buy water or food for energy.
Running in the marathon also involved water, eating and what follows. "There was a Port-O-Let every mile," he said.
Still, Titas said he took advantage of New York City's dining options along the way, including the multitude of hot dog vendors in push carts on the route.
"I'm not a world-class marathoner," he said. "So I also needed to get some nutrition along the way. So I would stop. The sausage was great. That ended up being the best at getting protein."
Before the run, he did what marathoners do — he carbed up on spaghetti. "And so, luckily, New York City has fantastic Italian food," he said.
The marathon ends in Central Park in the middle of Manhattan. "It's called Strawberry Fields. Made it the whole way," he said.
This was Titas' fourth marathon. He finished this run in 5 hours, 10 minutes, 20 seconds. He ended in 31,762th place out of of 47,743 participants, with an average pace of 11:51 per mile. He's also run the San Francisco Marathon, the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington and the Houston Marathon.
"I was surprised when I watched it on TV last year," Titas said. "And it just looked fun. And I've run three marathons before. And, for work and family, it's always helpful for me to kind of have a goal to kind of keep me focused and centered. And it had been several years since I ran one. … And I threw my name in the hat and forgot about it. And then in April, I got an email saying congratulations. You made it."
In fact, Titas and his family made it. That would be wife Lessly and son Petras, "which is Peter in Lithuanian."
Along the route, Lessly, Petras and other family would race on the New York City subways to another spot to see Titas run.
They'd snap photos and hurry to another spot down the route. "They were able to meet me in three different spots," he said.
Even when he ran, Titas said, he had Victoria on his mind. "I had my shirt made for VEDC. We were the only economic development organization represented in the marathon," he said.
He's planning a couple more marathons, including the Shiner Beer Run in two weeks in Shiner and then one in Berlin next year.
Of the Shiner marathon, he said it just made sense. "So I figured I was doing all the training. And my body was acclimated and there was one in Shiner, so in two weeks I'll be running in Shiner," he said.
It may not have the views of the Statue of Liberty or of Manhattan, but in Shiner maybe he'll be able to cool off with a cool one after the race.