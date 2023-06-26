Health Department mental health fair clipped by summer heat

A weekend mental health fair provided access to services provided in Victoria and as far as San Antonio, from music therapy to recovery assistance and disability rights education.
The Victoria County Public Health Department's 2023 Mental Health Fair on Saturday offered information on available mental health resources after much demand from the community.
But with the summer heat in full swing and the stigma of mental health care in general, the turnout was low.
The fair featured vendors offering resources to address mental health and drug abuse issues, said Ashley Cano, Health Department community engagement grant program manager.
These included One Sound One Heart Music Therapy Services, Hope of South Texas, Texas Home Visiting, STOP OVERDOSE, Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach, Mid-Coast Family Services, Disability Rights Texas and others.
"We haven't seen as good a turnout as we have in the past, which is very surprising and I was very surprised at the amount of people that didn't come out to Hope Fest," Cano said. "We kind of thought it was because of Father's Day weekend, but I hope it's not a precedent for events this summer. I don't know if it's too hot, but we thought having it inside would put us at an advantage."
Cano also said the historic mental health stigma played a role.
"One of the things we were hoping to get through with this event is everybody can benefit from mental wellness, coping skills to help them get through things," Cano said. "We had a lot of people very excited about this event and how it was needed for the community, so I was really surprised based on the feedback in the promotion of the event compared to the actual attendance today."
She said who that did attend had a positive experience learning about the community's available resources.
Those who didn't attend, either because of the heat or because of the stigma, but did wish to find help can reach out to the Health Department about the resources that were at the fair, Cano said.
"We will be able to give them information about who does what and get them to the right place, she said.
The department does plan to keep holding the fair annually despite the turnout, Cano said.