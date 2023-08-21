PALACIOS — The century-old Luther Hotel hotel extended its life by at least five months after lawyers and a probate court judge agreed in a video conference Friday to push back a hearing on a restraining order.
The restraining order prohibits the demolition of the hotel, one of the terms in the sale contract between the estate of hotel owner Harold Jack Findley and the Corpus Christi-based Ed Rachal Foundation. The Luther closed last year.
The hearing, originally scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Matagorda County Courthouse in Bay City, is now set for Feb. 12.
In the meantime, Judge Polly Spencer and lawyers for the parties involved plan to meet in November for a hearing over whether the current estate administrator should continue in that capacity.
Attorneys for the heir to the estate, Dee Dee Debter, asked Spencer to change the structure of the estate, which would allow Debter to succeed Annie Findlay Jones as administrator.
In the motion submitted to the judge, the attorneys, Ernest Blansfield and Matthew Sloan, requested the estate be converted from an independent administration to a dependent administration.
An independent administrator manages the sale of estate property, as defined in Texas law. Estates operating in a dependent administration need intervention from a probate court in order to settle a dispute over who the independent administrator should be.
The attorney for Findley Jones, Douglas Chaves, said during the hearing his client opposes the removal of the independent administration.
At the hearing Friday, lawyers said the November hearing may occur over multiple days. A start date for the hearing was not set Friday, but Nov. 1-2 and Nov. 7-9 were discussed as potential dates.
One of the lawyers, John Griffin, said he wondered how Jones, who lives in Scottsboro, Alabama, could testify in court.
“She is in her 90s and is in poor health, so how can we examine her,” Griffin said during Friday’s hearing. Griffin represents three former hotel employees who claim the hotel was not properly maintained after the death of Harold Jack Findley in 2021.
Scottsboro is about 703 miles from Bay City.
Chaves said he is confident the situation will be figured out.
Getting a restraining order on the hotel was an effort of the Palacios Preservation Association, led by Margaret Doughty and Edith Gower. Doughty, Gower and others watched Friday’s video conference from the Old Main Bookstore in Palacios.
In an interview Sunday, the women said they are frustrated by the five-month delay of the restraining order hearing.
“The longer the old building stays dormant, that’s not doing the building any favors,” Doughty said.