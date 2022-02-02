For Stephen Davis, a 74-year-old Port Lavaca retiree, February, Heart Health Awareness Month, takes on significant meaning this year.
Davis has been dealing with the aftereffects of a heart scare that nearly took his life since July, but ultimately that incident and quick reactions may have saved him from an even worse cardiac event.
On July 3, ahead of Independence Day festivities, Davis was mowing and weeding the property he leases at Magnolia Beach. However, there was a chance of rain the next day that could ruin his plans at the beach, so he decided to weed his house in case they had to host there, said Donna Davis, Stephen Davis’ wife.
Nothing about him seemed off after mowing at Magnolia Beach, she said.
“I was just doing my normal everyday. It was nothing extra,” he said. “I never had one symptom of anything wrong, not one.”
While he was weeding the yard, she was cooking in the kitchen, and then, 10 minutes later, she looked up. Through the kitchen window, Donna Davis spotted her husband collapsed on the ground at the edge of their patio.
She sprinted out to him, forgetting to grab the phone, to check on him as the weed eater was still running near him.
Inside his body, his heart was experiencing an irregular heartbeat as a result of a lack of oxygen and decreased blood flow that put him into shock, said Tywaun Tillman, Citizens Medical Center cardiologist.
Davis’ wife ran back in to grab the phone and call 911 while engaging in CPR to keep his heart pumping, all with the weed eater still running.
“Even when I called 911, they could hardly hear over the weed eater,” she said. “So I just picked that thing up and threw it as far as I could. Needless to say, we had to buy a new weed eater.”
Emergency Medical Services would then arrive to shock his heart twice, to get it back into rhythm, and put him through hypothermia therapy in order to transport him to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria and prevent brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.
As Citizens’ staff stabilized him on a ventilator and examined him, they determined he didn’t have a heart attack, but found significant blockages in his arteries that were affecting the rhythm of his heart, Tillman said.
About a year prior to his heart scare, Stephen Davis underwent a stress test that showed everything was normal, but because he had blockages in all arteries, it potentially gave a false normal test, Tillman said.
Had the scare not have happened, an even worse incident would have been waiting for him, Tillman said. One of the blockages was in his left main coronary artery.
“It’s sort of like if you have a tree, you have a trunk and a bunch of branches. Most of the time when a heart attack occurs, it happens on one of those branches, but in his case, he had blockage at the very trunk,” Tillman said. “If you cut down the trunk of the tree the whole tree’s gone. Same thing here. If he has a complete blockage in that base trunk, called the left main, you are killing 60-70% of your heart and most people don’t survive that type of heart attack.”
Citizens’ staff would have to wait for Davis to recover from the initial incident along with the aftereffects of ventilation and hypothermia therapy before taking him into surgery to clean out the blockages in his arteries to maximize the odds of success, but once, done the procedure went well, Citizens cardiothoracic surgeon James Knight said.
While in the hospital he would develop shingles and a blood infection that kept him there until July 21, Davis said.
Davis is still recovering from his heart scare. He has had to deal with a pinched nerve in his arm that has kept him from forming a closed fist. He is building back up the strength he lost from being limited physically and by a loss of memory of about three weeks before the incident.
“You don’t recover from this in a week or two,” Knight said.
However, he hasn’t gone through recovery alone. His neighbors, like T.J. Svetlik; his children Stephen Davis Jr. and Courtney Davis; and his new dog Gunner, a miniature schnauzer; have all kept his spirits high through the process.
They haven’t had a pet for almost 30 years because they were always on the move, and in the five months since adopting the 7-month-old puppy, it has just become part of the family, he said.
Gunner often plays with him, sleeps with him and generally helps keep Davis active after his scare.
“When he was smaller, he started doing that, and it just gave me something to do to take my mind off of, not being able to do nothing,” he said. “It’s hard to stay or get down whenever you have something or somebody yelling and playing with you and just bouncing off the walls because they’re glad to see you.”
As part of his recovery, he has also given up chewing tobacco and has adopted a low-salt diet.
Davis’ case was an example of a strong Chain of Survival, said Krysta Zavesky, Citizen’s cardiovascular care coordinator. The Chain of Survival is a series of six factors that determine a person’s survival of a cardiac event, two of which are influenced by everyday people. Those two factors being quick recognition of a cardiac event and calling 911 as well as high-quality CPR.
“There would be no me without my wife Donna of 52 years,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.